FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Billy Napier: Jaden Robinson Will Help Gators' 'Critical Need' at LB
Inside linebacker is a "critical need" for the Gators following three postseason departures. Freshman Jaden Robinson will help fill the void, per Billy Napier.
Cam'Ron Jackson Determined to Create 'Disruption' on Gators Defensive Line
Florida defensive tackle transfer Cam’Ron Jackson recaps his commitment to the Gators, fit in the defense, long journey to the SEC and more.
floridagators.com
Florida vs Texas A&M (Wednesday, 7 pm)
A nuts and bolts look at the SEC home opener against the Aggies. * When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. (ET) * Where: Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center / Gainesville, Fla. * Records: Florida (7-6, 0-1) / Texas A&M (8-5, 0-0) * TV: ESPNU (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes) * Radio: Gator Sports Network...
Florida Lands Commitment From Ohio State LB Transfer Teradja Mitchell
Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announces his transfer to the Florida Gators.
Stricklin: Gary Condron Family Dining Hall has become 'living room' of UF athletics
Billy Napier wasn't the only addition by the Florida athletic department that has athletics director Scott Stricklin confident in the current trajectory of the Gators heading into 2023. In addition to his profession of confidence for Napier, Stricklin, joining UF’s official podcast, Gator Tales, discussed the benefit of the Heavener...
Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools
Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
2024 5-star DB Charles Lester III names Florida among top five schools
Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview 2024 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III took the next step in his recruitment, by naming a top five list of schools on New Years Day. The teams included in the mix still for the talented Junior cornerback include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Ohio State. The...
Gator Country
DB coach Donald Cox breaks down the Gators’ trio at Under Armour All-America Camp
Three Florida Gator defensive backs are participating in the Under Armour All-America game this Tuesday, January 3rd. Sunday wrapped up the third and final day of full practice as the teams will run a walk through on Monday. Gator Country caught up with DB coach Donald Cox, who has been...
floridagators.com
Gator Talk Spring Schedule Announced
The first episode airs on Thursday at 7 p.m., with men's basketball head coach Todd Golden joining Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley. The spring schedule for Gator Talk opens on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., live from The Keys at Celebration Pointe. Men's basketball head coach Todd Golden joins Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley this Thursday to open the show's spring slate.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more
A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tampa man dies in UTV accident
A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
Florida state representative resigns after federal indictment, race for seat heats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The race to replace a former state lawmaker out of Ocala is heating up. Former Republican State Representative Joe Harding stepped down last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Harding is accused of participating in a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman at Archer Road Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jennifer Marie Guthrie, 40, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and resisting arrest after allegedly shoving and punching a woman at the Circle K at 3525 SW 34th Street. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that Guthrie ran toward...
westorlandonews.com
Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary
The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
