Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Florida vs Texas A&M (Wednesday, 7 pm)

A nuts and bolts look at the SEC home opener against the Aggies. * When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. (ET) * Where: Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center / Gainesville, Fla. * Records: Florida (7-6, 0-1) / Texas A&M (8-5, 0-0) * TV: ESPNU (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes) * Radio: Gator Sports Network...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
COLUMBUS, OH
floridagators.com

Gator Talk Spring Schedule Announced

The first episode airs on Thursday at 7 p.m., with men's basketball head coach Todd Golden joining Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley. The spring schedule for Gator Talk opens on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., live from The Keys at Celebration Pointe. Men's basketball head coach Todd Golden joins Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley this Thursday to open the show's spring slate.
GAINESVILLE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more

A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tampa man dies in UTV accident

A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps

Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary

The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
OCALA, FL

