This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
regionnewssource.org
Lake Station Woman Identified In Fatal 94 Crash
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 AM, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker, which is about 3 miles from the Michigan state line, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Preliminary investigation by...
city-countyobserver.com
DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams
Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
WGNtv.com
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
Chicago Skyway toll prices to increase in 2023
Starting Sunday, it will now cost $6.60 each way, for vehicles with two axles.
Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service
Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
regionnewssource.org
Sheriffs Department Investigating Crash On Wicker
Around 3:30 PM, Saturday, at the intersection of 151st Avenue & Wicker Avenue, a southbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. Four children were inside the eastbound vehicle, including a 2-year-old who was unresponsive at the scene. Paramedics indicated that child did...
