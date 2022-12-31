ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

In His Own Words: Five-Star QB Dante Moore and Notre Dame

SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates

WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
HAMMOND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Lake Station Woman Identified In Fatal 94 Crash

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 AM, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker, which is about 3 miles from the Michigan state line, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Preliminary investigation by...
LAKE STATION, IN
city-countyobserver.com

DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams

Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?

Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service

Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
GARY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Sheriffs Department Investigating Crash On Wicker

Around 3:30 PM, Saturday, at the intersection of 151st Avenue & Wicker Avenue, a southbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. Four children were inside the eastbound vehicle, including a 2-year-old who was unresponsive at the scene. Paramedics indicated that child did...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

