Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins
Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane exits game vs. Lightning
Kane played on the top line along with Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou throughout the first and second periods. He registered 12:57 of ice time and two shots on goal. Kane briefly left the Jan. 1 game against the San Jose Sharks after taking a hit to the right leg by Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards
For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
Kyrie Irving Opened Up On His Epic Putback Dunk Against The Spurs: "Getting Tired Of People Downplaying My Athleticism"
The media and Kyrie Irving have always had a tense relationship, Kyrie has felt misunderstood and misrepresented at times, while the media have portrayed him as a bit of a diva. There is some truth to both sides of the story here, and while there seems to be some mutual disdain, these two entities have to interact with one another often. And it's nice at times to see it work as it should.
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night…including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven threes) and also pitched in eight rebounds and 11 assists for the best individual game in the league this season.
Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral
On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
Report: Jim Harbaugh's Return to NFL a 'Done Deal' if Offered HC Job
The Denver Broncos have "reached out" to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a few weeks ago, few NFL insiders were giving much credence to Harbaugh as a bonafide candidate in the 2023 hiring cycle. Due to his own recent comments and the five-year contract extension he signed...
REPORT: Ryan Poles considering shutting down Justin Fields before he can break rushing record
General manager Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make this week. The Chicago Bears are 3-13 before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. With a roster full of injured starters, who would be backups on most teams, there isn’t much to evaluate Sunday. Winning the game won’t do anything positive for the Bears. But losing the game can secure a higher draft position.
How the first five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are shaping up
Believe it or not, the 2023 NFL Draft is mere months away. With only one week left in the regular season, NFL teams will know soon enough how the final draft order will fall. The Houston Texans have the inside track on the first pick in the draft, with all eyes on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the pick.
Bears QB Justin Fields: WR Chase Claypool needs to 'control' his emotions
Wideout Chase Claypool wasn't shy about showing his frustrations during the Chicago Bears' blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, 41-10 . After the game, quarterback Justin Fields spoke pointedly about Claypool's behavior. "He's passionate," Fields told Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. "Just has to learn how to control those emotions...
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
