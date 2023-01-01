ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?

On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Step Inside This Historic Colorado Home For Sale

It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
FORT COLLINS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating

With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
FORT COLLINS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy