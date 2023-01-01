Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to waive extradition from Poconos, attorney says; the DeSales grad is “shocked a little bit” by his arrest

Read full article on original website
Bryan Kohberger is seen for first time since arrest as he arrives at Poconos courthouse for extradition hearing in Idaho murders
Bryan Kohberger has arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg ahead of his Tuesday afternoon hearing on extradition to Idaho, where he faces murder charges in the killings of four college students. Source: pennnews.
Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County becomes Pa. House Speaker, vows to become independent and fight ‘back room dealmaking’
Berks County Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi was voted in as Speaker of the House in the state Capitol on Tuesday as a closely divided chamber chose to back someone for the top job who had a strong history of support in both parties. Source: pennnews.
Pa. state Sen. Kim Ward begins brief term as lieutenant governor as John Fetterman goes to Washington
Following the rules of the state Constitution, on Tuesday state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, became the lieutenant governor, a job she will hold for about two weeks.
Popular Lehigh Valley Italian restaurant set to reopen this month, nearly a year after fire
Nearly a year after it was heavily damaged by a fire, Fiamma Italian Grill near Bethlehem is poised to reopen.
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
Who will be the next Pa. House speaker — at least for now — will likely be determined Jan. 3.
