Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants
(Undated) -- Five Iowa food organizations will receive grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The more than $310,000 will be split between the five Iowa groups and two others in South Dakota. City of...
Joe DeBoest, 1932 – 2022
Joe Asa DeBoest, 90, passed away December 23, 2022 at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jefferson Jan. 9, 2023. Father John Gerald will officiate. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Jefferson with graveside military rites by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
In the neighborhood
Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Finance committee meets at 6:30 pm; Church council meets at 7 pm. Thursday, Jan. 5 – Rippey Ladies Aid meets at 2 pm. Rippey Lions Club – The Rippey Lions Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, with a potluck meal at 6:30 pm followed by the program with Tanner Scheuermann, director of Greene County Conservation Board, sharing at 7:30 pm about “Spring Lake Park: Past and Present.” He will comment on the history of the park and the opportunity to enjoy the park now. The public is invited. Please call Nancy Hanaman, 515-436-7684, for any interested in sharing in the meal at 6:30 pm.
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
Ram grapplers win four dual matches
The Greene County wrestling team hosted a dual tournament on Dec. 20, taking the win against all four opponent teams. The Rams topped CAM 42-12, with wins for eight of the nine wrestlers. Greene County 42 – CAM 12. 106 – Gavyn Winters; 138 – McKinley Robbins; 145 –...
Parts of Iowa preparing for ice storm
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Parts of Iowa are bracing to slip and slide. An ice storm warning begins, effective 6 p.m. Monday for much of north central and northwest Iowa. Kyle Bissell, Humboldt County Emergency Management director, told KCCI he is concerned with items falling into powerlines, creating power outages. Bissell said local power utilities are prepared and have crews on standby if outages occur.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Advocating at the Legislature for Iowans 50-Plus
Iowa’s annual state legislative session kicks off in January, and AARP will be at the Capitol in Des Moines working for passage of bills that benefit older Iowans. Priorities in the 2023 legislative session will include improving the state’s long-term care system and helping people continue to live independently as they age.
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Sunday, Jan. 1: At 12:31 pm a deputy investigated a complaint of harassment in the 500 block of 5th St in Rippey. *In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an accusation, and...
Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines hospitals are welcoming their first babies of the new year. UnityPoint welcomed its first baby of 2023 just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Emaan Umer was born to parents Fatima and Muhammad at Methodist West Hospital. Her name means 'faith' in Arabic. At...
House destroyed in New Year’s Day fire in Perry
Fire destroyed a house Sunday on the morning of New Year’s Day. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 705 Jones St., which was reported about 5:15 a.m. as fully engulfed. Officers of the Perry Police Department evacuated the residents of nearby houses in light of the risk...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
