The start of a new year often means one thing: New Year's resolutions. But what's the best way to make sure you actually follow them? Life Kit has some tips. It's that time of year. The ball has dropped. The champagne bottles are empty, and you're ready to live your best life in 2023. If you need a little help with that - if you need advice on the best way to do almost anything, from getting along better with your in-laws to finally making a budget and sticking to it, NPR's Life Kit podcast has you covered. So we've reached out to Marielle Segarra, host of Life Kit, for some wisdom on succeeding at resolutions. Hey, Marielle. Welcome.

2 DAYS AGO