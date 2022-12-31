Read full article on original website
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
Is reading more books part of your New Year's resolution? Here's what's coming in 2023
New books for the new year: a look at notable fiction, non-fiction and young adult releases scheduled for the coming year. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to read more books but you don't know where to start, well, we've got some help for you. Andrew Limbong hosts NPR's "Book Of The Day" podcast, and he's here with an early look at some new books coming out in 2023. Hey, Andrew. Happy New Year.
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
< Clear out your clutter
A New Year's Mad Lib!
To ring in the new year, producer Berly McCoy brings host Emily Kwong this homemade science mad lib. Play along at home!
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
A new year means lots of new TV shows and movies. What to expect
So with the new year comes new TV shows and movies. But even though I live for new stuff to watch, I can't watch all the new stuff. So we asked Pop Culture Happy Hour's Linda Holmes and Aisha Harris to find out what's on their radar. Hello, you two.
For space exploration, 2022 was a year full of cosmic milestones
Earthlings seemed to generate more good news in 2022 off the planet than on. From deflecting an asteroid to sending a camera deep into the universe, a look back on the year in space. EMILY FENG, HOST:. 2022 was a tough year here on Earth. But in space, things actually...
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year
Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It left people locked down and isolated. But this winter, seasonal merrymaking is returning in a big way. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports on how Filipinos marked this change and are looking with hope to the new year.
Encore: Perceiving without seeing: How light resets your internal clock
Human bodies use light to help tune their body clocks, and that's true even for some blind people. How does this work? It's a circadian mystery. We mark our days by sunlight. Humans naturally wake up in the morning and fall asleep at night because our eyes use light to help tune our bodies and our clocks. Next in our science series Finding Time, Ari Daniel talks to a man who stays in sync with the sun even though he has been blind for years.
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
Japanese cooking ranges from meals of Zen-like simplicity to more elaborate cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction. (SOUNDBITE OF STREETCAR) ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Next to some streetcar tracks, you can...
How pop culture could hinder the public's understanding of wildfires
KEVIN ALEJANDRO: (As Manny Perez) All right, guys, this is a real baptism by fire. By the end of the night, I'm going to know what kind of a man you are. INSKEEP: Because who knows if you'll be able to survive all those cliches. Anyway, many firefighters would like to see a more realistic portrayal of their jobs. NPR's Chloe Veltman reports.
This 13-year-old border collie is saving the environment, one bottle at a time
Scruff the "eco dog" helps clean up his town in central England by fetching hundreds of discarded plastic bottles. Those who think people aren't doing enough for the environment can take heart that they're receiving help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This 13-year-old border collie is doing his...
Encore: How much water do you actually need? Here's the science
Many feel tethered to a water bottle, having heard that hydration is key to being healthy. Here's what the science says about how much water to drink and when. Many of us feel tethered to our water bottles because we've been told that being hydrated is key to being healthy. Our Life Kit and Short Wave colleagues teamed up to talk about what science says about hydrating. Turns out much of the lore is due for an update. Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott take it from here.
East German feminist author gets English debut, 50 years after death
The first English translation of a novel by a cult voice of East German feminist literature will introduce the author Brigitte Reimann to a new audience in 2023, almost 50 years on from her death. Reimann’s 1963 work Siblings (Die Geschwister) is due for publication in the UK and the...
How to actually keep your New Year's resolutions
The start of a new year often means one thing: New Year's resolutions. But what's the best way to make sure you actually follow them? Life Kit has some tips. It's that time of year. The ball has dropped. The champagne bottles are empty, and you're ready to live your best life in 2023. If you need a little help with that - if you need advice on the best way to do almost anything, from getting along better with your in-laws to finally making a budget and sticking to it, NPR's Life Kit podcast has you covered. So we've reached out to Marielle Segarra, host of Life Kit, for some wisdom on succeeding at resolutions. Hey, Marielle. Welcome.
Study: More than 3,000 young children accidentally ate pot edibles in 2021
A new study in the journal Pediatrics finds a huge spike in accidental consumption of edible weed among children 5 and younger. While most suffered mild impacts, about one in five were hospitalized. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. The number of states that legalized recreational cannabis more than doubled in the last...
Ruben Östlund to Direct Audiences During ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Special Screening at Göteborg Festival
Ruben Östlund, the thought-provoking two-time Palme d’Or winning filmmaker, will direct audiences during an interactive screening of his latest film, “Triangle of Sadness,” at the Göteborg Film Festival. Titled “This is Cinema,” the on-site event will see Östlund break the fourth wall and step into the movie theater to challenge as well as engage audiences in the movie, which marks his English-language debut. “The unique selling point of cinema is that we are watching things together and we process the content differently than when we watch things alone. Keeping this tradition alive is important because it’s part of the...
Honey Harper makes country music for everyone
Will Fussell used to say his band Honey Harper was "country music for people who don't like country music." Now, he believes Honey Harper is country music for everyone. The band's new album is called Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky. It features a large group of collaborators like Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby, Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh, pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck to help Fussell and his partner, Alana Pagnutti, craft the album.
Rev. Tom Reese reflects on Pope Benedict's legacy as mourners gather in Rome
NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Rev. Tom Reese, a senior analyst with the Religion News Service, about the legacy of the late Pope Benedict XIV. And Catholic Jesuit priest Thomas Reese is with us this morning to add to this. He's a senior analyst with Religion News Service and the author of "Inside The Vatican: The Politics And Organization Of The Catholic Church." Good morning.
