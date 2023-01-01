Read full article on original website
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
newsnationnow.com
Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d
(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
Albany Herald
Montgomery, Alabama, airport worker died after being 'ingested' into aircraft engine, NTSB says
A worker who died in an accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport Saturday "was ingested into the engine" of an aircraft, according to a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board. The aircraft, an Embraer 170 operated by regional carrier Envoy Air, "parked at the gate with the parking brake...
ABC 33/40 News
Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are...
WSFA
Mayor Reed authorizes support following tragic death of airline employee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has issued a statement following the tragic death of an airline employee. “Our thoughts are with the family, colleagues and everyone affected by the recent tragedy at the Montgomery Regional Airport,” posted to Twitter Monday. Reed said he has authorized the...
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash
A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ADOC said an inmate escaped this evening from his required job site
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate has escaped this evening and is asking the public to contact them if they see the inmate of have any information. Linwood Harris, who is serving a 15-year sentence for third degree robbery, left his assigned job at Maaco...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
18-year-old sought in deadly Alexander City shooting
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old wanted in a deadly shooting in Alexander City. Dental Davis is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 29 slaying of an unidentified 18-year-old victim. Police Chief James Easterwood told news outlets the shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. on Thomas Street. Central Alabama Crime...
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Wreck
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash. Police say 47-year-old Samantha Edwards crashed her car in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 8AM today. Police have not released any other information.
WSFA
1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
alabamanews.net
New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas Co.
A Dallas County woman loses everything except what really matters when her mobile home burns down on New Year’s Day. Olivia Martin says she went to bed early on New Year’s Day. Then woke up later because she was feeling sick. So sick in fact — that her...
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
Montgomery shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A Friday night shooting in Montgomery left one person dead and another behind bars. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 410 block of Carmichael Road after receiving a report of a person shot. Capt. Saba Coleman said they arrived to find 43-year-old Danyell Brown dead...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery; Police Charge Suspect
Montgomery police say they’re investigating a homicide that happened on Carmichael Road Friday night and have charged a suspect. Police say 43-year-old Danyell Brown of Montgomery was pronounced dead in the 410 block of Carmichael Road at about 8:30PM. That location is inside the bypass, near Woods Crossing and Central Parkway.
alabamanews.net
Selma Woman Dies in Crash Near Edmund Pettus Bridge
A Selma woman is killed in an early morning single vehicle crash — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. ALEA State Troopers say 24 year old Shatavia Sharpe died at the scene of the accident. The car Sharpe was driving left the roadway — hit a light pole...
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
FOX Sports
Will Alabama return to the college football playoff next season? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his takeaways from the Sugar Bowl. Alabama had some high expectations going into the season that they did not meet. They had been favored to win the National Championship since preseason, but failed to make it to the playoffs. Klatt believes that this win will motivate the team to come back stronger. He discusses that Kansas State is an overachieving team that didn’t have the tools to beat Alabama.
