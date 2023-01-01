Read full article on original website
Future of Cash Bail to be Determined by Illinois Supreme Court. Here’s What Happens Now
Jan. 1 was to have been a big day in Illinois, as the state was set to become the first in the nation to completely move to a cashless bail system for those accused of crimes. Instead, money bail remains in place. On New Year’s Eve, less than 12 hours...
Firearm dealers ask Supreme Court to defang New York’s new regulations
Joining the gun owners that brought a challenge a week and a half earlier, a group of business owners asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that New York's latest crackdown on guns is unconstitutional.
Lightfoot Defends Plan to Open Temporary Shelter for Immigrants in Shuttered Woodlawn School
Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to transform a shuttered school in Woodlawn into a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago as part of an “all hands on deck” response to what she called a crisis manufactured by the Republican governor of Texas during an interview on Monday with “Chicago Tonight.”
