Kansas women cruise to win in conference opener vs Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Kansas women’s basketball was able to secure a road victory in their conference opener against Oklahoma State.

They would jump on the Cowgirls early, building a 29-18 lead in the second quarter, but Oklahoma State would respond as they went into the half trailing only by four.

Kansas would break the game open in the 4th quarter, catapulted by a 12-0 run that gave them a 72-55 lead. They would not look back from there.

It was a big day for Taiyanna Jackson, who finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds, reaching her third straight double-double.

Holly Kersgieter led Kansas in scoring with 23 points and Wyvette Mayberry also hit double figures with 12 points to go along with five assists.

The Jayhawks move to 11-1 on the season. They will face Texas Tech on January 4 at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.