Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine over allegations it fell behind on a mountain of internal warnings
The settlement, which totals $100 million including the $50 million fine, is the culmination of New York state investigators' review of the platform.
Silberner: Where is the cure for Alzheimer's
In the mid-1990s, my father, a gentle and kind man who loved being around people, began avoiding social contact, embarrassed by his inability to remember words and faces. He had been a brilliant ...
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
GENEVA — (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday the agency is “concerned about the risk to life in China” amid the coronavirus’ explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government. WHO Director-General Tedros...
Comments / 0