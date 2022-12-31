formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at the Quality of Life Services in New Castle. Bo was born on February 10th, 1957 in Ellwood City to the late, Francis B. and Janice (Duncan) Haswell II. He graduated from Lincoln High School. In his younger years, Bo worked for Aiken Refuse in the recycling department. He was a simple man who enjoyed being outdoors where he could hunt and fish.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO