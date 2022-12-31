Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community
Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
ellwoodcity.org
George W. “Bo” Haswell, 65
formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at the Quality of Life Services in New Castle. Bo was born on February 10th, 1957 in Ellwood City to the late, Francis B. and Janice (Duncan) Haswell II. He graduated from Lincoln High School. In his younger years, Bo worked for Aiken Refuse in the recycling department. He was a simple man who enjoyed being outdoors where he could hunt and fish.
WYTV.com
Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
WFMJ.com
Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished
It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
explore venango
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
WYTV.com
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
butlerradio.com
Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student
Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
27 First News
The coldest time of the year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
erienewsnow.com
Downtown Erie Construction Projects Progressing into the New Year
You can't miss the big construction projects underway in downtown Erie. The work includes the Great Lakes Insurance Services building at 12th and State Streets and the expansion of the Experience Children's Museum on French Street. And the Erie Downtown Development Corporation's new five story building at 5th and State...
explore venango
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born December 26, 1962 in Brookville, Jefferson County to the late C. Ray and Marie (Zacherl) Droddy of Lucinda. After graduating from North Clarion...
Local COVID-19 cases reach ‘high’ levels, though hospitals not inundated
All four counties in our area right now have high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.
nddist.com
Purvis Industries Acquires ErieTec
DALLAS -- Purvis Industries announced that the company has acquired substantially all the assets, brand rights, websites, personnel and intellectual property of ErieTec -- formerly Erie Bearings -- of Erie, Pennsylvania, effective Jan. 1, 2023. ErieTec is a family-owned and operated industrial distributor that operates six branches and has been...
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
Civil Rights lawsuit against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko dismissed
A federal lawsuit against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and the Trumbull Board of Commissioners has been dismissed.
erienewsnow.com
American Ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham to Return to Erie for Newest Show
American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, Jeff Dunham is returning to Erie to put on his new show, Still Not Canceled. Dunham will perform at the Warner Theatre on Thursday, May 4th. Dunham has done shows in Erie several times over the years, he performed at what was then the...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
