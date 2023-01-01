LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many of us can relate, we start a new year with high hopes to better ourselves, but life gets busy and those goals fall by the wayside. New Year's resolutions can be different for everyone. Some are focused on exercising and eating healthy, while others want to become more organized or focus on finances. Recent studies show that nearly a quarter of people who set goals quit in the first week, and only 9% successfully come through with those goals by the end of the year. Your News Now spoke to a few Lima residents to see what they are working on this year.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO