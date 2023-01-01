Read full article on original website
William ‘Bill’ Joy of Perry
William “Bill” Joy, 79, of Iowa City and formerly of Perry passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Legacy Memory Care in Iowa City, Iowa. His memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
Daniel McDevitt of Perry
Daniel McDevitt, 74, of Perry and formerly of Nevada, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Aspire of Perry nursing home in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
Monsters Lurk in All Corners of this Des Moines Pizzeria
Monsterama Arcade features 50 vintage arcade games, many with a horror-show theme, and pizzas with names like The Slaughter House and Firestarter. Co-owner Chris Pruisner originally intended the venue to serve as additional space for his tattoo parlor. Monsters are on the prowl at a pizzeria/arcade in Des Moines, Iowa,...
Stephen Molle of Jefferson
Visitation for Stephen Molle Jr., 97, of Jefferson will be held Friday, Jan. 6 from 2-7 p.m., with family greeting hours from 5-7 p.m., at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Burial will take place at the Franklin Township Cemetery in Cooper, Iowa.
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
Pella Regional Announces First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center announced the birth of its first baby in 2023, a little girl. Willow Faith Meyers was born at 11:57 AM on January 1st. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
Patricia ‘Patti’ Wenz of Perry
Patricia “Patti” Wenz, 81, of Perry passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Roland-Story School District Faces Civil Rights Complaint
(Story City, IA) The family of a former student files a civil rights complaint against the Roland-Story school district. The former student says he was sexually assaulted by another student, Kade Blume. The complaint filed with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission says the school district prioritized Blume, a state champion wrestler, over protecting the victim. Blume, who was charged with felony assault, entered a guilty plea. He’ll be sentenced on January 13th.
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Indianola family looks forward after fire completely destroys their home
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A family is finding ways to stay positive after a fire on Tuesday destroyed their Indianola home. Christina Dale says she, her husband Mike Middleswart, and their three kids were inside their mobile home on Tuesday evening preparing for dinner around 7 p.m. She recalls her husband saying he smelled something different before going to look into it and discovering the fire.
Iowa man who tried to vote twice charged with election misconduct
A man is charged with election misconduct after he allegedly completed an absentee ballot and later voted in person. On Dec. 19, police charged 65-year-old Charles Hurd, of Winterset, Iowa, with first-degree election misconduct — a class D felony. Hurd recently spent a night in jail due to the...
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
