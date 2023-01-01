ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park

IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Father Sues Hurricane Boarding School

(Hurricane, UT) — A father is suing a Hurricane boarding school after his daughter died there last month. Authorities say 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge complained of feeling sick before collapsing and dying at Diamond Ranch Academy. Her father now claims his daughter was accused of faking the illness when she told staff she had severe stomach pains. The lawsuit claims she was told to drink water and take an aspirin. The school is on probation, which is standard to Utah’s Department of Health and Human Resources’ protocol when there’s a death. The cause of Goodridge’s death has yet to be determined, but her father’s lawyer believes it was sepsis.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
