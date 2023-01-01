ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Both Ducks and Beavers take away positives from rivalry game

EUGENE, Ore. — In true rivalry fashion, Saturday’s game between Oregon and Oregon State men's basketball game was a rough and rowdy one. The Beavers started off hot in enemy territory, but the Ducks soon became comfortable and went into halftime with a 13-point lead. To start the...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
nationalfisherman.com

New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard

Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022, and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023. Work on the Uyak began last Memorial Day weekend, when the shipyard laid the...
REEDSPORT, OR
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect

EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Vehicle recovered from bottom of Walnut Grove Pond

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to salvage a vehicle from the bottom of Walnut Grove Pond on Monday, and they believe the car had been there for three decades. The LCSO said a man reported seeing a car in a pond...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community

The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING

A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
JUNCTION CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy