Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
KTVL
Both Ducks and Beavers take away positives from rivalry game
EUGENE, Ore. — In true rivalry fashion, Saturday’s game between Oregon and Oregon State men's basketball game was a rough and rowdy one. The Beavers started off hot in enemy territory, but the Ducks soon became comfortable and went into halftime with a 13-point lead. To start the...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
Tri-City Herald
KTVL
Women's basketball: Ducks bounce back from Friday loss, defeat USC 73-45
EUGENE, Ore. — Phillipina Kyei had a career high 20 rebounds, while Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 19 points as #17 Oregon started 2023 with a 73-45 win over USC at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday in women's basketball. Rogers, a USC transfer, now leads the Pac-12 in...
kezi.com
nationalfisherman.com
New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard
Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022, and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023. Work on the Uyak began last Memorial Day weekend, when the shipyard laid the...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
kezi.com
Vehicle recovered from bottom of Walnut Grove Pond
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to salvage a vehicle from the bottom of Walnut Grove Pond on Monday, and they believe the car had been there for three decades. The LCSO said a man reported seeing a car in a pond...
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community
The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
kezi.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.
