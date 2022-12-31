CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Shane Griffith became the second two-time Southern Scuffle champion in school history, Monday, capturing the 165-pound title for the Cardinal. As a team, Stanford finished fourth - tying for its second-best finish at the tournament. The Cardinal registered 105.5 team points - the most in school history. Stanford had nine top-8 placers in 2023.

