McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine over allegations it fell behind on a mountain of internal warnings
The settlement, which totals $100 million including the $50 million fine, is the culmination of New York state investigators' review of the platform.
Silberner: Where is the cure for Alzheimer's
In the mid-1990s, my father, a gentle and kind man who loved being around people, began avoiding social contact, embarrassed by his inability to remember words and faces. He had been a brilliant ...
Western Iowa Today
Iowa Ranks 21st in Growth State
(Undated) According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Iowa ranked 21st in a growth state in America; The Index analyzes customer moves during 2022. Officials say people arriving in Iowa in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 2% from 2021, while departures fell 1%. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Iowa accounted for nearly 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (49.6% departures), helping it rise six spots from its No. 27 growth ranking in 2021.
Crematoriums in China struggle to keep up with rising number of COVID deaths
As China continues to grapple with a surge of COVID cases since the sudden turn away from its stringent zero COVID policy, funeral parlors are the latest industry to be overwhelmed, Bloomberg reports. Inundated with an unprecedented number of corpses, one funeral home in Shanghai has resorted to allowing families 10 minutes or less to mourn. Longhua Funeral Home posted public notices that explained that the crematorium received over 500 corpses in one day, which one funeral attendee said was about five times what the facility typically handles. Hundreds of people waited for hours before they were allowed to mourn their family members...
