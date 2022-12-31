Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in …. A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Lexington groups team up for...
fox56news.com
FOX 56 News rings in the New Year!
Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's Sisters. One seriously injured in Lexington crash. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the outer loop of New Circle Road.
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about the shooter. Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple …. Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about...
fox56news.com
Lexington Public Library offers app coding class
The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles stranded in high waters
It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers including Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford. Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles …. It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers...
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. What Kentucky small business owners think of the …. As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. Jan....
fox56news.com
EKU coach Walt Wells weighs in on Damar Hamlin’s injury: ‘Humanity won the game’
The coach knows firsthand the hazards of playing football and what it's like to suffer from going into cardiac arrest. EKU coach Walt Wells weighs in on Damar Hamlin’s …. The coach knows firsthand the hazards of playing football and what it's like to suffer from going into cardiac arrest.
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
fox56news.com
2023 General Assembly begins today
The Legislature will have 30 working days. Help for eastern Kentucky is expected to be a major priority. The Legislature will have 30 working days. Help for eastern Kentucky is expected to be a major priority. Jan. 3: Better pay, dry January, and a record-breaking …. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Lexington parking meter rates to increase starting Jan. 3
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington is increasing parking rates and hours of enforcement. The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LFCPA) announced that the increase is the first of its kind since 2019 and the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008 — prior to the foundation of the LEXPARK program.
fox56news.com
Lexington organizations team up for Human Trafficking Prevention Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. You may think that it isn’t an issue in Kentucky, but recent reports by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office suggest otherwise. 2022 saw the most reported cases of human trafficking in the state...
fox56news.com
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start new year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. The fitness franchise says many Kentuckians want to work out to have higher self-esteem. However, by February, most people abandon those New Year’s resolutions. Some say they lose motivation, while others get bored or overwhelmed by the new routine.
fox56news.com
Lexington Christmas light drop-off locations continue collections
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Anyone looking to recycle stringed Christmas lights still has a chance to do so at several Lexington locations. Through Jan. 15, broken or unwanted Christmas lights can be dropped off at collection bins spread throughout the city. Other items that can be dropped off include extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, and other small electronics.
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
Comments / 0