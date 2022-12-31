ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56 News rings in the New Year!

LEXINGTON, KY
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting

LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Public Library offers app coding class

LEXINGTON, KY
Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles stranded in high waters

BOURBON COUNTY, KY
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, KY
2023 General Assembly begins today

LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington parking meter rates to increase starting Jan. 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington is increasing parking rates and hours of enforcement. The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LFCPA) announced that the increase is the first of its kind since 2019 and the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008 — prior to the foundation of the LEXPARK program.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington organizations team up for Human Trafficking Prevention Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. You may think that it isn’t an issue in Kentucky, but recent reports by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office suggest otherwise. 2022 saw the most reported cases of human trafficking in the state...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. The fitness franchise says many Kentuckians want to work out to have higher self-esteem. However, by February, most people abandon those New Year’s resolutions. Some say they lose motivation, while others get bored or overwhelmed by the new routine.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Christmas light drop-off locations continue collections

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Anyone looking to recycle stringed Christmas lights still has a chance to do so at several Lexington locations. Through Jan. 15, broken or unwanted Christmas lights can be dropped off at collection bins spread throughout the city. Other items that can be dropped off include extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, and other small electronics.
LEXINGTON, KY

