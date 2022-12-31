LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. The fitness franchise says many Kentuckians want to work out to have higher self-esteem. However, by February, most people abandon those New Year’s resolutions. Some say they lose motivation, while others get bored or overwhelmed by the new routine.

