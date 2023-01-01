Read full article on original website
Germany generates record amount of electricity from wind
Germany generated a record amount of electricity from wind on Wednesday, topping 50,000 megawatts. Bloomberg reported that data from the European Energy Exchange (EEX) shows Germany’s windfarms produced 50,232 megawatts as much of Europe is experiencing unusually mild winter temperatures. The total output of electricity is projected to drop before rising again on Friday. The…
Snowless slopes spoil holiday skiing in Switzerland
LEYSIN, Switzerland, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deprived of snow by unusually mild weather, Switzerland's world-renowned ski slopes have proven a disappointment to winter sports aficionados and resort managers eager to make the most of the holiday season.
Beyond the Frontlines: Julieana Rusnak Freeride skier and filmmaker
SALT LAKE CITY — Julieana Rusnak is one of the many frontline workers in Park City that works to live, or more accurately, works to adventure. Years ago, Rusnak signed […]
EU advises pre-flight COVID tests on passengers from China
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of...
