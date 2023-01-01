ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Related
The Hill

Germany generates record amount of electricity from wind

Germany generated a record amount of electricity from wind on Wednesday, topping 50,000 megawatts.  Bloomberg reported that data from the European Energy Exchange (EEX) shows Germany’s windfarms produced 50,232 megawatts as much of Europe is experiencing unusually mild winter temperatures. The total output of electricity is projected to drop before rising again on Friday.  The…
Reuters

Snowless slopes spoil holiday skiing in Switzerland

LEYSIN, Switzerland, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deprived of snow by unusually mild weather, Switzerland's world-renowned ski slopes have proven a disappointment to winter sports aficionados and resort managers eager to make the most of the holiday season.
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU advises pre-flight COVID tests on passengers from China

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of...

