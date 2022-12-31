ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

globalspec.com

Video: Bringing Smell-O-Vision to the metaverse at CES 2023

Over the course of cinema history, theaters and movie makers have experimented with using smell as a way to enhance the viewing experience. Sometimes called “Smell-O-Vision” or “AromaRama,” this could be in the form of dropping scented odors into a theater or otherwise releasing some sort of odor during live performances.
makeuseof.com

How Do Proxy Objects Work in JavaScript?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A JavaScript proxy object lets you intercept and customize the behavior of another object, without modifying the original. Using proxy objects, you can validate data, provide...
cxmtoday.com

Tomato Galaxy, Multi-Brand Interactive VR World, Launches On Meta Horizon Worlds

One of the first multi-brand interactive virtual reality (VR) worlds, Tomato Galaxy, officially launched on Meta Horizon Worlds. The project is led by Tomato US, a subsidiary of BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co. Ltd, with the world itself created by designers at Vidyuu. Meta Horizon Worlds is a social VR...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
LiveScience

Do quantum universes really exist?

In some interpretations of quantum mechanics, such as the Many-Worlds interpretation or the Pilot Wave Theory, parallel universes may form every time a subatomic particle goes through any interaction.
WGAU

Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.

