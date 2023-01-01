ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Looks Likely to not Land two Major Deals

Las Vegas has a long history of being a place where relationships come together quickly or burn out after a too-bright start. You might meet the love of your life on the Las Vegas Strip or end up needing a quickie divorce after a few drinks (and maybe some harder stuff) convinced you that having an Elvis impersonator marry you to someone you met that day was an excellent idea.
vegas24seven.com

Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts

Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
nevadabusiness.com

Architects in Nevada

As the pandemic altered a variety of industries and how people live, work and play, the architecture industry is now making its own adjustments. Industry needs are shifting, work habits are changing and economics are becoming more challenging following two years of a pandemic. While certain aspects of the industry changed, other parts remain the same.
Thrillist

Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime

The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Nevada Current

Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada has a new year’s resolution for 2023: Perform the state’s first liver transplant and expand other organ transplant services for residents who need them. Nevada lawmakers on the Interim Finance Committee in October approved a $15 million grant to the Nevada Donor Network to help establish the Nevada Transplant Institute. It is one of […] The post Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
stupiddope.com

6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
