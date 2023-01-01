Read full article on original website
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Aztec Football’s Signing Class Includes 3 San Diego Preps, N.M. Transfer
San Diego State football has announced the addition of transfer Cody Moon, an honorable-mention all-Mountain West selection last year for New Mexico. Moon is among the Aztecs’ 19-man signing class, which features 11 players on defense and eight on offense, with 14 from high schools and five transferring from other colleges.
Las Vegas Strip Looks Likely to not Land two Major Deals
Las Vegas has a long history of being a place where relationships come together quickly or burn out after a too-bright start. You might meet the love of your life on the Las Vegas Strip or end up needing a quickie divorce after a few drinks (and maybe some harder stuff) convinced you that having an Elvis impersonator marry you to someone you met that day was an excellent idea.
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watch
Usually, the NFL is all about winning. But once you bench your starting QB and give up on any playoff dreams, that changes a little. The end of the season is now about evaluating what you have for the future. The Raiders' last game was successful in that regard.
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
vegas24seven.com
Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts
Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
Las Vegas local scores $18,462 at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
A native of Las Vegas by the name of Jason won $18,462 on a progressive slot machine. The local man was elated at his luck and is looking forward to celebrating his winnings.
Fox5 KVVU
RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday. According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:. The backup began parallel to Seven...
nevadabusiness.com
Architects in Nevada
As the pandemic altered a variety of industries and how people live, work and play, the architecture industry is now making its own adjustments. Industry needs are shifting, work habits are changing and economics are becoming more challenging following two years of a pandemic. While certain aspects of the industry changed, other parts remain the same.
North Dakota Tribe Closes Purchase Of Las Vegas Massacre Site
Sovereign MHA Nation earns a major victory in Vegas.
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las Vegas
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching two sets of three bright lights overhead at about 7:45 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada has a new year’s resolution for 2023: Perform the state’s first liver transplant and expand other organ transplant services for residents who need them. Nevada lawmakers on the Interim Finance Committee in October approved a $15 million grant to the Nevada Donor Network to help establish the Nevada Transplant Institute. It is one of […] The post Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
stupiddope.com
6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
‘The entire situation sucks,’ fake Nevada Republican electors texted about unfounded fraud, Jan. 6 fallout
Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Nurses association joins call for Nevada to join multistate compact, remove license barriers
Opposition to Nevada participation in the Nurse Licensure Compact is dropping away, signaling a better chance that the state could opt in and remove barriers that have been a problem during the pandemic and the recent surge of RSV cases.
nevadabusiness.com
Prominent Las Vegas Valley Practitioners Will Lead the Health & Wealth in 2023 Workshop
Three top-flight health and wellness practitioners will teach methods for getting healthy fiscally, physically and emotionally in the new year on Jan. 10 at the Health & Wealth in 2023 Workshop at The Coop Cowork, 5955 S. Edmond St. in Las Vegas. Bestselling author and radio show host Lisa Chastain...
Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
Joe Lombardo became the 31st governor of Nevada on Monday when he took the oath of office ahead of a ceremonial inauguration planned for Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
