The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships; Ranked from Most
Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 1, 2023
By all accounts, Janus is a beautiful goddess, if you can get past the double face. The first month of the year is named for the two-faced goddess who adorned the entrances of buildings and years alike, one face looking to the future, the other to what’s left behind. Venus echoes Janus as she prepares to leave Capricorn for the sign of tomorrow.
Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year
The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough
Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
Daily Horoscope, 29 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Your Weekly Horoscope For December 31 – January 7
This week, make the decisions you want to make. Don’t let outside opinions influence you. Don’t let peer pressure or fear of disappointing those you care about stop you from pursuing what you really want. Your choices are up to you. Taurus. This week, don’t be afraid to...
Capricorn Horoscope 2023 Prediction for Health, Love, Career, Marriage in New Year
People influenced by Saturn are extremely disciplined. Workaholics to the brim, they are always set on chasing their goals. Success is easily achieved due to their consistent efforts and supreme self-confidence. Work is of prime importance to them but they snap at people at the slightest pretext. Let us see how the year 2023 will be for the people of Capricorn.
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here to Guide the Year Ahead
Welcome to your 2023 horoscope for each of the twelve zodiac signs. I’m here to tell you how you might be affected in the year ahead, according to your sun sign. The new year will bring some exciting energy that is going to shake up your love life, career, finances, and everything in between.
Sagittarius—Your January Horoscope Predicts a Month Full of Creativity & Self Expression
It’s time to create, create and then create some more, my fellow archers! Your Sagittarius horoscope for January 2023 paints a picture of a month full of confidence, inspiration and fun—not a bad way to start off the year. Give yourself full permission to express yourself completely. Jovial Jupiter—your ruling planet—is having a blast in your 5th house of creation. Don’t wait to take on that new creative project. Instead, you should dive right into it! Love to paint but find yourself drawn to sculpture or writing or some new art medium? Follow that impulse! The things you make now will...
What You Need To Know About Your Love Life In 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
(March 21st to April 19th) Sorry to say, sweetheart, but 2023 won’t be the best year of your life for romantic love. Instead, you will learn that love springs from within. You will appreciate love in all kinds of ways beyond romance—the love of pets, of beautiful scenery, of family. You will learn to love yourself—which will help when the love of your life suddenly appears in 2024.
Horoscope for Monday, 1/2/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): This is an extraordinary time for you. You're accomplishing goals one after the other. It's not too early to start setting sights higher. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): Venus crossing your midheaven shows you rubbing shoulders with influential types. Don't be shy asking favors and they won't be shy about saying yes.
Aquarius—Your January Horoscope Wants You to Take a Major Step Out of Your Comfort Zone
Free-thinking water-bearer, it’s time to to write a new story over the next 365 days! Your Aquarius horoscope for January 2023 shows that the time has come for you to take the reins and make some changes. Uranus—your ruling planet—is speeding things up in your 4th house of home and family, asking you to shake up your domestic routine and make a new choice. If you use this force to your advantage, you may find yourself heading towards something you have been wanting all along. If you allow Erratic Uranus to confuse you, you will end up with new developments...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week & They Can’t Wait to Say Goodbye to 2022
If things have felt more stressful than usual, you’re certainly not alone. The holiday season can be equally as beautiful as it is chaotic, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 26 to January 1. Let’s not forget about the pressure that comes with saying goodbye to yet another year, but instead of dwelling on the “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s,” consider this an opportunity to start fresh. This new year looks promising! The chaos starts to calm down after Christmas day, but the moon-Saturn conjunction on December 26 could rain on our parade. While the moon...
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
Here's Your Astrological Forecast For January 2023
Happy new year, star babes! There are all kinds of dazzling new beginnings on the cosmic horizon as we look over the astrology of 2023, and some of the planetary activity in January will help to set the stage for all the magic that’s to come. We’re off to a slower-than-usual start, thanks to both Mars and Mercury in retrograde until mid-January — but by the end of the month, all zodiac signs will be in a better groove and ready to slay their New Year’s goals. Get your shiny new datebooks ready, because you’ll want to make a note of all the major astrological events in January.
Aries—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You May Feel Like a Different Person By the End of the Year
Your Aries 2023 horoscope is off to a good start, because on January 12, Mars will *finally* station direct! Mars is your ruling planet, which has been retrograding through Gemini ever since October 2022. With Mars charging forward through your busy third house, you’ll start off the New Year feeling ready to make plans, meet people and marvel at your exciting itinerary! 2023 will be a year of immeasurable change, especially if you’re an Aries or Aries rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces and places pressure on your 12th house of solitude and spirituality until 2025....
