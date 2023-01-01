Read full article on original website
Birth Hour Of Babies Can Determine Their Future: Check Out The Astrological Predictions
Kundali (horoscope), by far, has been the yardstick to measure a just then born baby's success and the general pattern of his life. The position of the planets was calculated by the astrologer. Kundalis decides the important personality traits and the future trends of a person. To draw a kundali you need an accurate time and place of birth. It is used for all purposes, including matchmaking and deciding mahurats for all auspicious occasions.
New Year 2023: Foods That Will Bring Good Luck This Year
Planning and gearing up for success is what you are required to do on a new year's day. It is a day where you realize your true follies of the last year, and ways to mend them, and plans to build a constructive future ahead. Probably you need a daily planner or making a resolution. There is yet another way of using luck to build your destiny, which is through lucky foods that you eat, on this day.
Does Birthday Influence Personality Traits?
Can birthday determine personality traits of a person? A question that we often seek an answer to. The moment a baby is born, everyone around them starts to anticipate a lot about their habits, future and life altogether. Be it resembling someone's character, inheriting someone's intelligence or receiving the facial features of parents; the thoughts are endless. Well, Astrology has an answer and we know that how days are ruled by planets, which have an enormous influence in shaping one's personality. Here's how your child's birthday influences your personality. Read on!
Tasseography Symbols: How To Read Your Future Through Tea Leaves
Tea leaf reading or Tasseography has a Chinese origin, that was discovered by the emperor Shen Nun, in 2737 BC. It started when a few friends were discussing their lives over cups of tea. A monk nearby who practice Tasseography, foretold their life stories, after reflecting on the patterns made by the residual tea leaves in their cups.
Can Your Food Preferences Reveal Your Personality?
Food is something that induces a change in the mood soon as you gulp it down. A tasty preparation will leave you feeling pleased whereas a not-so-good- dish upsets your mood for the next hour and a half. Your taste is based on how physiological, psychological, genetic and social factors have impacted you. Genes play a major role among all the above variables in determining the taste preferences of a person. Sex, age, obesity, eating disorders and so on affect your preference for certain tastes.
Kalonji Seeds For Weight Loss: Benefits And How To Use It In Cooking
Kalonji, also known as black cumin, black seed, and Nigella sativa, is a flowering plant. Its seeds have long been used in herbal medicine to treat diabetes and arthritis. Kalonji seeds and oil contain active compounds called phytochemicals, including phytosterols, which have been shown to provide a variety of health benefits, including weight loss [1].
Is It Safe To Bath In Hot Water During Pregnancy? When Is The Best Time To Bathe?
Pregnant women have to pay attention to little things, as ignoring one little thing can prove to be harmful to both the mother and the baby. There are times when midwife tales about pregnancy have a medical logic behind them, and pregnant women must take care of these little things - I'm stressing that SOMETIMES here!
