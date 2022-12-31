ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Related
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued

Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning

Another storm is causing a flood watch for the Central Coast from Wednesday through Thursday morning. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The watch is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. "Flooding...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Finally, A Wet January For Ventura County

We had scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning with a break in the action expected Tuesday afternoon. Then, the major storm arrives Wednesday into Thursday. The rain will be heavy at times, with rainfall rates of one inch per hour possible. The south facing slopes on local foothills and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara

A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onekindesign.com

A beautiful farmhouse retreat inspired by nature in Ojai, California

This gorgeous farmhouse retreat was designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture in collaboration with Mckuin Design, located on a sprawling 10-acre property just outside of Ojai, California. Surrounding by a serene bucolic landscape, this 5,500-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a 700-square-foot guest house with a Murphy bed and full bathroom.
OJAI, CA

