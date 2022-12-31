Read full article on original website
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - The "peak intensity" of the storm is expected to be Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning. How much rain...
Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued
Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning
Another storm is causing a flood watch for the Central Coast from Wednesday through Thursday morning. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The watch is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. "Flooding...
syvnews.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ to hit Central Coast on Wednesday night, forecasters say
A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday. Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive...
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek
Tuesday will be drier and clearer. The post A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Finally, A Wet January For Ventura County
We had scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning with a break in the action expected Tuesday afternoon. Then, the major storm arrives Wednesday into Thursday. The rain will be heavy at times, with rainfall rates of one inch per hour possible. The south facing slopes on local foothills and...
Santa Barbara Independent
More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara
A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
SoCal mountain snow creates dangerous driving conditions, some stranded in 3-hour traffic
Southern California mountain communities got some snow overnight, which caused dangerous driving conditions and stranded some travelers trying to get off the mountain.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gets break from rain for New Year’s Day, but more storms coming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YAHOO!
Roundup: Police seek video of downtown Ventura fight, local massage parlor charges, more
Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:. The Ventura Police Department is asking the public for photos or video of a fight reported in downtown Ventura last month. The altercation broke out around 12:48 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Multi-agency effort underway to assist with Toro Incident in Santa Barbara Co.
Multiple agencies are coming together to help manage natural oil seepage occurring in southern Santa Barbara County.
onekindesign.com
A beautiful farmhouse retreat inspired by nature in Ojai, California
This gorgeous farmhouse retreat was designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture in collaboration with Mckuin Design, located on a sprawling 10-acre property just outside of Ojai, California. Surrounding by a serene bucolic landscape, this 5,500-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a 700-square-foot guest house with a Murphy bed and full bathroom.
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
