FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."

LAYTON, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO