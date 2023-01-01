Read full article on original website
Cougar Beat podcast: Why a national champ came 'home' to BYU women's soccer
PROVO — Ever since she was 14 years old, Ellie Walbruch knew she wanted to play for UCLA soccer. It's what drove the Highland, Utah, product and her parents to daily practices with her La Roca FC club team in Ogden, a decision that led to bypassing her high school career at American Fork in favor of the year-round ECNL and U.S. Soccer developmental academy circuit. It's also what drove the incoming freshman to stand out with the Bruins, averaging 19.3 minutes in her inaugural year in Westwood with nine shots, three shots on goal and a goal in Westwood.
BYU completes defensive coaching staff with linebackers coach Justin Ena
PROVO — Jay Hill's defensive staff at BYU is complete. The Cougars announced the hiring of assistant coach Justin Ena on Monday afternoon, finalizing the coaches that will join the former Weber State coach in his first season running BYU's defense beginning with the 2023 season. Ena joins a...
No. 8 Utah falls to No. 11 Penn State in Rose Bowl after Rising's early exit
PASADENA, Calif. — For the second straight season, No. 8 Utah finished the Rose Bowl without its starting quarterback; and for the second year, Utah lost the Grandaddy of Them All. With 6:31 remaining in the third quarter and Utah down by 7 points, quarterback Cameron Rising escaped on...
Utah fan family grateful to see their child honored in Rose Bowl 'Moment of Loudness'
PASADENA, Calif. — When Utah fans pack the Rose Bowl on Monday, there will be plenty to see: the iconic stadium, the freshly painted field and the faces of the opposing fans. There are also a special pair of shoes a group of Utah fans will be wearing. Eddie...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
Salt Lake City mulls major change to electric vehicle infrastructure policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is preparing for massive fuel infrastructure changes as more drivers turn to electric vehicles. Members of the Salt Lake City Council were briefed Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would require developers of new apartment and condominium construction projects to make at least 20% of newly designated parking stalls electric vehicle-ready.
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur, businessman, and the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks, 62, was identified by friends in several social media posts Tuesday, and police...
Police arrest man in shooting death at West Valley apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man suspected of shooting and killing an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex was arrested Tuesday night. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder and obstructing justice. Upshaw is accused of shooting...
No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter's string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past 3½ weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
Crews worked through 'chest-deep' snow to reach ski resort employee who died
PARK CITY — Deputies identified Millcreek resident Christian Helger as the Park City Mountain Resort ski patrol worker who died in a chair lift accident Monday. The 29-year-old man died Monday after he fell off a chair on the Short Cut chairlift. "There was a very large pine tree...
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
Charges: Stranger grabbed young girl at wedding reception and took her to a dark room
TAYLORSVILLE — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a Kearns man accused of taking a girl at a wedding reception into a dark room before the girl was able to break free and get help. Aaron Scott Wensel, 27, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
4-year-old taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Little America Hotel pool
SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the child nearly drowned in a pool at the Little America Hotel. Dan Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said bystanders pulled the child out of the water and started performing CPR. When emergency...
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
Springville woman charged with shooting estranged husband's new girlfriend
PAYSON — A Springville woman who prosecutors say had been threatening for months to kill her estranged husband's new girlfriend was charged Tuesday with shooting the girlfriend. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession of a...
'Belligerent' patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. Unified...
Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend's date says 'she's been my only problem'
FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."
