Provo, UT

ksl.com

Cougar Beat podcast: Why a national champ came 'home' to BYU women's soccer

PROVO — Ever since she was 14 years old, Ellie Walbruch knew she wanted to play for UCLA soccer. It's what drove the Highland, Utah, product and her parents to daily practices with her La Roca FC club team in Ogden, a decision that led to bypassing her high school career at American Fork in favor of the year-round ECNL and U.S. Soccer developmental academy circuit. It's also what drove the incoming freshman to stand out with the Bruins, averaging 19.3 minutes in her inaugural year in Westwood with nine shots, three shots on goal and a goal in Westwood.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

BYU completes defensive coaching staff with linebackers coach Justin Ena

PROVO — Jay Hill's defensive staff at BYU is complete. The Cougars announced the hiring of assistant coach Justin Ena on Monday afternoon, finalizing the coaches that will join the former Weber State coach in his first season running BYU's defense beginning with the 2023 season. Ena joins a...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City mulls major change to electric vehicle infrastructure policy

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is preparing for massive fuel infrastructure changes as more drivers turn to electric vehicles. Members of the Salt Lake City Council were briefed Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would require developers of new apartment and condominium construction projects to make at least 20% of newly designated parking stalls electric vehicle-ready.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur, businessman, and the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks, 62, was identified by friends in several social media posts Tuesday, and police...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Police arrest man in shooting death at West Valley apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man suspected of shooting and killing an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex was arrested Tuesday night. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder and obstructing justice. Upshaw is accused of shooting...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — This winter's string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past 3½ weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Springville woman charged with shooting estranged husband's new girlfriend

PAYSON — A Springville woman who prosecutors say had been threatening for months to kill her estranged husband's new girlfriend was charged Tuesday with shooting the girlfriend. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession of a...
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend's date says 'she's been my only problem'

FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."
LAYTON, UT

