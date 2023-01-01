Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Should The Boston Celtics Sign This 4x NBA All-Star?
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent, and I believe he could be a good fit for the Boston Celtics. .
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
New York Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
Jordan Poole snubbed Draymond Green while answering a question after a recent Warriors win.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Will the Lakers have enough assets to swing a major deal?
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Malik Beasley Could Juice the Knicks’ Bench
If the Knicks want to find consistency in their offense, an upgrade to the bench unit is needed. Jazz guard Malik Beasley could fit the bill. Between winning eight games in a row and losing five of their last six, we’ve seen both ends of the spectrum for the New York Knicks over the last calendar month. We’ve seen what made them tick positively – a three-headed offense led by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett – but we’ve also seen the cracks in the armor, the things needed to take them to another level. One thing that has become clear: the Knicks need to make an upgrade on their bench unit, and ultimately, the backend of their rotation.
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Owner Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Putback Dunk, And NBA Fans Immediately Gave Him A Reality Check: "This Will Cost You A Lot"
Kyrie Irving started the 2022-23 NBA season with most fans doubting his ability to be useful for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he was unable to keep himself away from controversies. At one point, he was even suspended by the Nets for sharing a link on Twitter to a movie spreading anti-Semitic disinformation.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Comments / 0