ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Morant has 32, Grizzlies use late burst to defeat Pelicans

By CLAY BAILEY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhZke_0k0190vD00

Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as the Grizzlies won their second straight.

The Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans 33-22 in the fourth to pull away, beginning the period with a 19-4 spurt.

“We just kind of strung a cycle together. Score, stop. Score, stop, where we were disciplined in our 1-on-1 defense,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We forced some tough shots and didn’t give them a second life.”

Zion Williamson scored 20 points for the Pelicans, while Trey Murphy III added 15. CJ McCollum, who scored 42 points and made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers in Friday's win over Philadelphia, had 10 points and was 1 of 7 from outside the arc.

That Grizzlies forced 20 turnovers, leading to 23 points. That included 14 steals, three each by Jackson and John Konchar.

“It's great,” Morant said of the steals. “It allows us to get out and run. Live-ball turnovers are something you don't want to give up, especially to a team like us.”

The game remained close until Memphis opened the fourth quarter with seven straight points for a double-digit advantage. The Grizzlies would eventually build the lead to 20 as Brandon Clarke and Jackson scored inside.

The Pelicans were playing their third game in four nights. While New Orleans coach Willie Green acknowledged that could have led to a fourth-quarter collapse, he avoided using that as an excuse. The win ran Memphis' home record to 14-3

“Give the Grizzlies their credit,” Green said. “They take care of business on their home floor. I thought they were the more physical team, and they were a step ahead of us.”

New Orleans entered the game tied with Denver for the top spot in the Western Conference, while Memphis was 1 1/2 games behind in third place.

Despite a rough-shooting first half and foul trouble for Williamson, the Pelicans were able to keep things close and trailed 53-50 at the break. Neither team would take their lead to double digits after the early stages of the second quarter.

“Definitely a wonky basketball game,” Jenkins said. “Back and forth at times, but we found a way to win.”

Memphis led 83-79 after three quarters.

“Funky game for us,” Green said.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Murphy, who was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, started. ... C Jaxson Hayes hit a 27-footer as time expired in the first quarter. ...Williamson has reached double figures in all but one game he has played this season. ...McCollum has reached double figures in his last 11 game, including surpassing 20 points, seven times.

Grizzlies: F Santi Aldama, who injured his left ankle in Thursday's win over Toronto, was out. ... Adams grabbed his 3,100th defensive rebound in the second quarter. ...Made only 4 of 22 3-pointers in the first half. ...Jackson has six straight games with multiple blocks.

DELAY OF GAME

The game was delayed about 12 minutes in the middle of the second quarter due to a clock malfunction that left the shot clocks at over both baskets blank. After the delay, the shot clock time was kept by the 24-second operator and called out by the public address announcer. The clocks were back in operation before halftime. “It definitely threw us off a little bit,” Jenkins said.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Philadelphia on Monday.

Grizzlies: Host Sacramento on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
MEMPHIS, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Ja Morant moves young Grizzlies fan to tears with special sneaker giveaway on New Year's Day

It took Ja Morant less than one day in 2023 to make the entire year of a young Grizzlies fan. After scoring 35 points in Memphis' New Year's Day victory over Sacramento, Morant autographed the game-worn sneakers off of his feet and gifted them to a young fan holding a sign that read, "Ready to JAM out in my JA 1's #Summer2023," a reference to Morant's forthcoming signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy