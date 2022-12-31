Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show
The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
slubillikens.com
McMakin Sets SLU Scoring Record in Thrilling Overtime Win
RICHMOND – Kyla McMakin set a Saint Louis single-game record with 40 points to propel the Billikens to a thrilling 86-83 overtime win at VCU Sunday in Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball action at the Siegel Center. The Billikens improved to 5-12 overall after registering their first road win...
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
lakeexpo.com
Michael B. Thomas Jr. (May 4, 1970 - December 25, 2022)
Obituary of Michael B. Thomas Jr. Michael B. Thomas Jr. was born on May 4, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri to proud new parents, Michael Thomas Sr. and Barbara Williams. Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 12:00am. Mike, as...
Tire Review
Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ
Telle Tire & Auto Centers, Tire Review’s 2022 Top Shop Winner, has acquired Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, Illinois and the real estate of a former Subaru dealership in St. Louis, Missouri. Jerry’s Tire Sales, located 45 minutes east of St. Louis where Telle is based, was founded in 1962 and owned and operated by two brothers Brian and Keith Lee. The storefront in downtown Edwardsville is a 9,400-square-foot building with nine service bays and is capable of stocking up to 1,500 tires, Telle Tire said.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Union County Monday night. Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road at 9:11 p.m. on January 2. A 2001 blue Ford Crown Victoria driven...
wjpf.com
Walker’s Bluff General Store to close
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – As one new Walker’s Bluff property prepares to open, another is closing. It was announced Monday that the Walker’s Bluff General Store would close, effective immediately. It’s the second time the restaurant and retail store has closed it’s doors. The first time was in the summer of 2018.
KSDK
Thunderstorms to move through St. Louis area Monday night
ST. LOUIS — A Weather Alert for the evening and overnight hours around St. Louis from the Weather First weather team. Mild and damp air blankets the region Monday afternoon as thunderstorms develop over the Ozarks and move northeast. The threat of severe weather is greatest south of St. Louis, but a few stronger storms are possible in the metro area during the late evening into the overnight hours.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
advantagenews.com
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
kfmo.com
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
