WKRG News 5

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines ground crew member killed at Alabama airport

(NewsNation) — New details reveal that an airline employee who was killed on New Year’s Eve at Montgomery Regional Airport was sucked into the plane’s engine while it was parked. The worker was reportedly on the ramp of the parked regional carrier flight — which had just...
