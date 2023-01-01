Read full article on original website
Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions
A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!
Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
VIDEO: Suspects mistakenly set themselves on fire after pouring gasoline onto business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News shows two people wearing dark clothing, pouring what appears to be gasoline on the ground and onto the side of the building. Just after midnight Monday, the Kern County Fire Department received calls for what they initially thought was...
Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Uma Malempati Rao, owner of a northwest Bakersfield medical spa that was raided in 2021, has been accused of gross negligence and failing to maintain adequate records, according to a state medical board document. The accusation filed against Rao, owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa, refers to five patients […]
Police: Visalia man arrested for attempted home burglaries
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Visalia was arrested for attempting home robberies early Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 5:30 a.m., they received a call regarding a man who broke into a home on the 900 block of west Sweet Avenue. As they were arriving, the caller said […]
Death notices for Dec. 29
Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
Fire damages Visalia apartment complex
VISALIA – In the early hours of the morning, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment building and was able to locate the fire burning in the wall and attic of one apartment. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2:31 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department was...
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
Man arrested after breaking into home, demanding cash in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after officers say he broke into a home and demanded cash early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of W. Sweet regarding a man who broke into a home.
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
2 arrested, 1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded […]
Thunderstorms and flooding possible for Central Valley this week
While the Central Valley is getting a break from the rain on Tuesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible later this week.
Man jailed after crashing into Visalia Police cruiser: VPD
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was booked into jail after police say his car collided with an on-duty Visalia Police officer’s patrol vehicle Saturday night. Visalia police say one of their officers was traveling northbound on West Street, near Main Street, just before 6:30 p.m. According to investigators, another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daniel Solis […]
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices decreased the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County decreased in the last week to $219. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $222. In the past week, a 1,528-square-foot home on West...
