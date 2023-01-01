ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

KGET

Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Uma Malempati Rao, owner of a northwest Bakersfield medical spa that was raided in 2021, has been accused of gross negligence and failing to maintain adequate records, according to a state medical board document. The accusation filed against Rao, owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa, refers to five patients […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 29

Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
thesungazette.com

Fire damages Visalia apartment complex

VISALIA – In the early hours of the morning, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment building and was able to locate the fire burning in the wall and attic of one apartment. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2:31 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department was...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested after breaking into home, demanding cash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after officers say he broke into a home and demanded cash early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of W. Sweet regarding a man who broke into a home.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested, 1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man jailed after crashing into Visalia Police cruiser: VPD

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was booked into jail after police say his car collided with an on-duty Visalia Police officer’s patrol vehicle Saturday night. Visalia police say one of their officers was traveling northbound on West Street, near Main Street,  just before 6:30 p.m. According to investigators, another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daniel Solis […]
VISALIA, CA

