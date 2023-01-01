ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Clayton News Daily

Desmond Ridder, Falcons Lead David Blough's Cardinals at Halftime

After a start, the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) will head the locker room with a 14-13 lead over the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) in Sunday afternoon's contest inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cardinals quarterback David Blough, making his first start since Dec. 19, 2019 - some 1,099 days ago - performed better than expected...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

'Workhorse' RB Tyler Allgeier Carries Falcons Over Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier's ascent from fifth-round pick to leading rusher has been rapid ... and perhaps best shown by how coach Arthur Smith has spoken of him. In Week 1, Allgeier was a healthy scratch. The week after, Smith dubbed him as a "dependable" blocker - nothing...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shows mettle in Falcons' comeback win

In the end, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder showed coach Arthur Smith something he needed to see in the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. “You can make a lot of stats in quarters 1-3,” Smith said. “But if you want to be a big-time quarterback, you need to win on critical third downs in two-minute situations and go win the game like he did right there.”
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson after arrest

The Atlanta Falcons released practice squad receiver Cameron Batson on Monday following his weekend arrest on five charges. Batson, 27, was booked Saturday morning on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture, according to Fulton County jail records.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota 'Quit' on Team, NFL Agent Says

The Atlanta Falcons have not had Marcus Mariota with the team since his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His sudden absence has drawn criticism. "I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons," an NFL agent said. "And it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season," the agent revealed in an interview with The Athletic's Mike Sando.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Injury

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin, 24, tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
Clayton News Daily

Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

The Atlanta Hawks Have Broken Their Fan Base

Championship windows open and shut at an accelerated pace in the NBA. The history of the league is littered with once-promising teams consisting of young cores that never capitalized on their moment. Less than two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were within arm's reach of the 2021 NBA Finals. Fast...
ATLANTA, GA

