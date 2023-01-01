Goodbye 2022, hello 2023! It's a foggy night as we head into the new year.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Fog, flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday evening – Kris
We are tracking a weak system Tuesday evening which will bring intermittent flurries or light freezing drizzle to the region. Another system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray....
KXLY
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FOX 28 Spokane
Minivan slides off embankment on Buckeye, stopped by trees
SPOKANE, Wash. – A minivan slid off an embankment on east Buckeye Ave. on Friday afternoon in what first responders initially believed was a water rescue. Luckily, no one fell into the Spokane River. The cause of the slide off is unknown, but both the driver and passenger reported...
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
KHQ Right Now
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. "Everything was broken, everything was just...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
KHQ Right Now
Fatal collision closes both lanes of US-195 south of Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. - A fatal two-vehicle collision south of Spangle near Bradshaw Rd. has closed the highway in both directions. A detour is being set up along Old US 195. Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 4 PIO, Trooper Ryan Senger, confirmed this is tragically the first fatal crash of 2023 on District 4 state routes.
Coeur d’Alene community celebrates the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen
The two were best friends and inseparable and their loss has left a huge hole.
Shoshone News Press
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Are fireworks allowed in Spokane this year?
Can any one confirm whether or not there will be fireworks this year? I’ve seen a lot of events but nothing definite about there being fireworks. Also where would be the best spot to go n check them out thanks.
KREM
WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions
WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
Spokane police responds to South Hill bank robbery
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday evening at 4:45 p.m. the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue. According to SPD, a white male entered the bank without referencing a weapon, however indicated a robbery. The male left on foot with...
pullmanradio.com
Holiday Closures Today Monday January 2nd For New Year’s Holiday
All government offices are closed today in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. There is no mail today. SMART transit in Moscow will not run buses. Pullman Transit will run buses today. Trash will not be picked up and banks are closed.
Comments / 0