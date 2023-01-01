Read full article on original website
Related
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
earth.com
Drinking water is the key to a long and healthy life
People all over the world are living for longer and there is a focus on finding interventions to combat the chronic diseases that so often plague people as they age. It is known that people age at different rates and this is apparent even by mid-life. Therefore measures to slow down the rate of aging, when applied early enough, may have the effect of extending healthy life span and improving the quality of life.
Why everyday stress could be the key to a healthy old age
Research indicates that low-level stress from moderate exercise or work can enhance our cognitive and physical abilities in later life
psychologytoday.com
Can a Person Outgrow Their Mental Illness?
After receiving a diagnosis, feelings of powerlessness can take control. Feeling helpless and forming a new identity is an expected process. Denying the symptoms of mental illness doesn't typically help, but some specific strategies can. It’s a common thing to wish away the vulnerability of the human condition in the...
Christa Healing and Wellness Center Announces Workplace Mindfulness and Certification of Deb Mueller as a CWMF
Christa Healing and Wellness Center has announced immediate availability of Workplace Mindfulness, enabling organizations and business owners to bring this benefit to their employees. “I am so thrilled that we can now provide this service to our local businesses and their team members,” said Deborah Mueller, co-founder of Christa Healing and Wellness. “The course was 12 weeks of learning, completing practicums, and passing a final exam. I am ecstatic to add the Certified Workplace Mindfulness Facilitator to my growing list of modalities.
Better sleep for kids starts with better sleep for parents – especially after holiday disruptions to routines
There are three main components of high-quality sleep for children.
UVA Discovery to Improve Drug Development
A surprising discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has torpedoed a key principle used in the development of new drugs to treat diseases. The finding could speed the drug-development process and help prevent potentially harmful drug interactions. The new research from UVA’s Wladek Minor, PhD, and collaborators...
Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits
Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
psychreg.org
Discovering the Benefits of Addiction Treatment Programmes
Addiction can be an incredibly difficult thing to manage, and in many cases, professional help is necessary to effectively break free from the cycle of addiction. Fortunately, there are a variety of addiction treatment programmes available that can provide the support and guidance needed to begin a successful recovery. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits these programs offer.
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
thebiochronicle.com
Advice for Women to Stay on Top of Their Health as They Age
As you get older, your lifestyle choices might get in the way of your health, from all sorts of things like not eating well, not getting enough sleep, being sedentary, and more. It’s essential for every woman to be proactive about her health and feel good about herself as she gets older. Here are a few tips for staying on top of your game as you age.
The new Omicron subvariant XXB.1.5 may the next big COVID strain
A scientist testing samples in a lab. Deposit PhotosThe CDC estimates that it's causing 75 percent of new cases in the northeastern US.
Emotional trauma from your past jobs is real. Here's what can help.
The abusive boss. The toxic office. The surprise layoff. Experiencing emotional trauma at work is hard. But you can recover — and emerge stronger.
How sepsis can lead to cell death
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition arising from the body's overreactive response against an infection, leading it to injure its own tissues and organs. The first known reference to "sepsis" dates back more than 2,700 years, when the Greek poet Homer used it as a derivative of the word "sepo," meaning "I rot."
Everything You Need To Know About Crisis Hotlines From A Mental Health Professional
Showing our vulnerability to others is easier when we know what to expect, and Dr. Hafeez is here to explain what to anticipate when calling a crisis hotline.
Doctors' Group Updates Guidelines on Treating Osteoporosis
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As millions of Americans born in the baby boomer generation are already finding out, bone loss is a common sign of aging. And now experts at the American College of Physicians (ACP) — one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors — is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bones.
Doctors: New COVID subvariant now dominant strain in Northeast
NEW YORK -- It's a new year and a new COVID-19 subvariant is dominating medical headlines.The new mutation is responsible for a majority of infections in the Northeast.CBS2 spoke to doctors on Tuesday on what you need to know.READ MORE: How to diagnose the flu and COVID-19 as doctors brace for a surge of cases after the holidaysSo far, 2023 has started off much the same way as its predecessor, with a new COVID strain rapidly gaining dominance and concerns about another wave."I have a grandmother at home that is immunocompromised, and I feel like people should still be wearing their...
Can An Illness Really Be 'All In Your Head'?
Can illness really be all in your head? Or is your mind powerful enough to create physical issues that could fool not only doctors but even yourself?
psychreg.org
Nutritional Needs after Menopause
The secret to staying active and youthful after menopause is healthy nutrition and regular physical exercise. Nutritional habits are essential among the various aspects of health promotion and lifestyle adaptation to the postmenopausal period. Because they concern all women, they may be modified and impact longevity and quality of life.
Look Out for the Early Signs of Autism
MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When children have autism, it's possible to recognize the symptoms as early as when they are 18 months old. Although it takes a doctor to diagnose the condition, parents and caregivers should be aware of the signs, advises the Autism Research Institute, offering some other tips for noticing early symptoms.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0