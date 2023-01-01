Read full article on original website
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed PermanentlyMadocDulles, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Happy Neuter Year! Anicira Veterinary Center Neutering 150 Male Cats for Free
Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 150 male cats residing in Manassas or Prince William County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine, and microchip. The Happy Neuter Year event will take place on Jan. 11, 2023 and aims to reduce the number of...
Feeling Better in Your Own Body
Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Registered Nurse Laura Falvey, who was born and raised in Northern Virginia, knew weight loss surgery. was a tool that could help her get healthy. One year after surgery, she was down 100 pounds from her highest weight. “It was for me just...
Using Alternative Home Heating Systems Safely and Effectively
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. As the weather becomes colder, homeowners seek alternative and economical methods of keeping warm. Using home heating appliances also increases the risk of home heating fires — the leading cause of residential fires and fire-related deaths. Each year, fires involving heating equipment result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and billions of dollars in property damage.
Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)
Provided by Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District. The Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)! The application period runs until April 30, 2023. You will be notified around mid-July the status of your application. If you have...
'Stay safe and be blessed' | Anonymous couple pays for police officers' breakfast in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — An anonymous couple is starting the new year with positivity. According to a Twitter post from the Fredericksburg Police Department, an anonymous couple bought breakfast for three Fredericksburg officers on Tuesday. According to the police department, Sergeant Worley, Officer Pence and Officer McCoy were out for...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
fox5dc.com
Senior dogs find forever home in Alexandria after forming lifelong bond
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A pair of senior dogs have found a new family just in time for the new year in Alexandria!. Twelve-year-old bonded canine sisters Sophie and Joey have been looking for a new home ever since their lifelong senior owner found herself unable to care for them anymore.
2023’s First Babies at Prince William-Area Hospitals
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Health. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have announced the first babies born at their locations in 2023. Artina Noora Safa was born at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center at 4:02 a.m. on Jan. 1,...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville
(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
Snow, Anyone?
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Gather the hats and gloves. Now’s the perfect time to make memories on the ice at the Harris Pavilion Ice Rink!. Rusty on your skating skills? No problem, just click HERE for private or group ice skating lessons for all...
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution Program Ending Jan. 14
Prince William County government will end its free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution program on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, while quantities last. Individuals may visit any of the 12 Prince William Public Libraries to pick up the free test kits and are encouraged to first call the library or visit pwcva.gov/covid19/testing to check that quantities are still available at their library location.
OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect Jan. 30
Provided by Prince William County Transportation Department. OmniRide’s Service Change to schedules for Express, Metro Express and local routes will take effect on Monday, Jan. 30 and will be available from bus operators and online beginning Jan. 15. The OmniRide Connect microtransit pilot program, now operating in Manassas Park, replaces the OmniRide Local Manassas Park route. See below for discontinued and added routes, as well as routes now operating from the new Balls Ford Road Commuter Lot in Manassas.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M
The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
Sentinel
Sorority Launches Youth Leader Development Program
Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative. The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and...
'This is like a nightmare' | Family and friends of missing Woodbridge man hold candlelight vigil
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With no answers about Jose Guerrero's whereabouts, his family and friends have turned to prayer hoping that the young father is found safe and sound. Community members gathered at a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot on New Year's Eve to hold a candlelight vigil to bring the 20-year-old home. His loved ones wore yellow and white to symbolize the faith and hope they still have to find the man they called 'Chepe.'
theburn.com
Gyro Kitchen Express starts soft opening in Leesburg
A new fast-casual restaurant is quietly opening its doors today at the Leesburg Premium Outlets mall. It’s the start of a soft opening for Gyro Kitchen Express. Back in October, we reported on how the local Gyro Kitchen Express food truck had decided to branch out into a brick-and-mortar location. The new spot is at the far end of the mall, in the same block with Jos A. Banks and the Old Navy outlet store.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
Tips for Winterizing Your Plumbing from the Service Authority
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. Winter is here! As a provider of drinking water and wastewater services, the Prince William County Service Authority (Service Authority) is committed to delivering uninterrupted service in all circumstances, including harsh winter weather. You can do your part, too. Taking a few simple steps throughout the winter, especially during severe cold snaps, can help keep your home or business warm and dry all season long.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Walmart credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating three people they say are suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart and Walgreens Pharmacy.
