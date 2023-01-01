Read full article on original website
cdc.gov
Healthy Eating for People With Diabetes
If you have diabetes, you probably know more than most about the foods you eat and how they affect your diabetes management. While there’s no such thing as a “diabetes diet,” some people have found certain eating plans to be helpful in managing diabetes. Healthy eating is...
Dos and don'ts of healthy weight loss
Maintaining a healthy weight promotes long-term health. Being overweight or obese are risk factors for various conditions, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The World Health Organization reports that the worldwide obesity rate has tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these, more than 650 million were obese.
NIH Director's Blog
5 Tips for Choosing Healthier Foods as You Age
Food provides the nutrients and energy you need as you age. Find tips for making healthy food choices a part of your daily life. Share this infographic and help spread the word about making healthy food choices for healthier aging. Click on the social media icons on this page or copy and paste the URL and post it to your social media account.
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
How Using Ozempic For Weight Loss Is Impacting Diabetes Patients
The use of Ozempic for weight loss is now affecting those with diabetes. Unfortunately, there are now a number of issues patients with the condition are facing.
30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer
Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families
Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
Can Yoga Help Your Flat Feet?
While treatments for flat feet may include physical therapy, some yoga enthusiasts may be wondering if yoga would be an effective treatment for the condition.
earth.com
Yoga, together with regular exercise, improves heart health
The practice of yoga originated in ancient India thousands of years ago with the aim to control and still the mind. Today it is known to have benefits in terms of mental, physical and spiritual health, and is part of a regular exercise program for millions of people around the world. Its benefits include improvements in muscle strength, flexibility, energy levels and mood, but it has not often been thought of as helpful for cardiovascular health – people are usually advised to engage in vigorous aerobic exercise to improve this aspect of their wellbeing.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Low carb, high fat diet may help manage weight loss, glucose
More than 462 million adults around the world have type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes is not curable, the condition is sometimes reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, such as diet. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark say low carb, high fat diet can help people with type...
7 Wellness Trends to try in 2023: sleep syncing, meditation & sense hacking
Want to improve your health & wellbeing in 2023? Try these 7 wellness trends
A nap could be the secret to more energy and better workouts, says a sleep expert
This is the best way to nap if you want to improve your workouts, according to a sleep expert.
Commercial Dispatch
Health tips from Dr. Mike Roizen for 1-3-23
I recently warned you about how highly processed foods up the risk for colon cancer, heart woes and emotional upset. Well, add one more health risk to the list: cognitive decline. A study in JAMA Neurology found that ultraprocessed foods, such as white bread, candy bars, cookies, frozen meals and...
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
Push-Pull Workouts: What To Know About This Effective Exercise Plan
You’ve undoubtedly heard it a million times but it remains true: Regular exercise is essential to good health. Physical activity is beneficial for managing your weight, strengthening bones and muscles, reducing your risk of many diseases and making it easier to perform daily activities. Exercising can also improve your brain health and ease symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Are you trying Dry January? Here's how to keep healthy habits going all year
Did you start Dry January after a few too many cocktails during the holidays? Here are some steps you can take to keep healthy habits going all year.
psychologytoday.com
Has Your Relationship Become Toxic?
Research has shown that staying in an unhappy relationship can result in lower levels of happiness, life satisfaction, self-esteem, and overall health. Yet, sadly, too many people stay in unhealthy and even toxic relationships. If you are reading this post, perhaps you feel so worn down that you don't even...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Get Ready for Winter: Staying Healthy With Diabetes
The snow and wind may be blowing, days may be dark and short, but no matter the weather or temperature, it’s important to take care of yourself during the long winter months when it’s so tempting to burrow under the blankets and reach for carb-laden comfort foods. If...
