ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWLiving

Comments / 0

Related
cdc.gov

Healthy Eating for People With Diabetes

If you have diabetes, you probably know more than most about the foods you eat and how they affect your diabetes management. While there’s no such thing as a “diabetes diet,” some people have found certain eating plans to be helpful in managing diabetes. Healthy eating is...
The Daily Sun

Dos and don'ts of healthy weight loss

Maintaining a healthy weight promotes long-term health. Being overweight or obese are risk factors for various conditions, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The World Health Organization reports that the worldwide obesity rate has tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these, more than 650 million were obese.
NIH Director's Blog

5 Tips for Choosing Healthier Foods as You Age

Food provides the nutrients and energy you need as you age. Find tips for making healthy food choices a part of your daily life. Share this infographic and help spread the word about making healthy food choices for healthier aging. Click on the social media icons on this page or copy and paste the URL and post it to your social media account.
scitechdaily.com

New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
24/7 Wall St.

30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise

Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
shefinds

Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer

Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
Fatherly

Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families

Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
Health Digest

Can Yoga Help Your Flat Feet?

While treatments for flat feet may include physical therapy, some yoga enthusiasts may be wondering if yoga would be an effective treatment for the condition.
earth.com

Yoga, together with regular exercise, improves heart health

The practice of yoga originated in ancient India thousands of years ago with the aim to control and still the mind. Today it is known to have benefits in terms of mental, physical and spiritual health, and is part of a regular exercise program for millions of people around the world. Its benefits include improvements in muscle strength, flexibility, energy levels and mood, but it has not often been thought of as helpful for cardiovascular health – people are usually advised to engage in vigorous aerobic exercise to improve this aspect of their wellbeing.
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Low carb, high fat diet may help manage weight loss, glucose

More than 462 million adults around the world have type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes is not curable, the condition is sometimes reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, such as diet. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark say low carb, high fat diet can help people with type...
Commercial Dispatch

Health tips from Dr. Mike Roizen for 1-3-23

I recently warned you about how highly processed foods up the risk for colon cancer, heart woes and emotional upset. Well, add one more health risk to the list: cognitive decline. A study in JAMA Neurology found that ultraprocessed foods, such as white bread, candy bars, cookies, frozen meals and...
psychologytoday.com

How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable

Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
Simplemost

Push-Pull Workouts: What To Know About This Effective Exercise Plan

You’ve undoubtedly heard it a million times but it remains true: Regular exercise is essential to good health. Physical activity is beneficial for managing your weight, strengthening bones and muscles, reducing your risk of many diseases and making it easier to perform daily activities. Exercising can also improve your brain health and ease symptoms of depression and anxiety.
psychologytoday.com

Has Your Relationship Become Toxic?

Research has shown that staying in an unhappy relationship can result in lower levels of happiness, life satisfaction, self-esteem, and overall health. Yet, sadly, too many people stay in unhealthy and even toxic relationships. If you are reading this post, perhaps you feel so worn down that you don't even...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Get Ready for Winter: Staying Healthy With Diabetes

The snow and wind may be blowing, days may be dark and short, but no matter the weather or temperature, it’s important to take care of yourself during the long winter months when it’s so tempting to burrow under the blankets and reach for carb-laden comfort foods. If...
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy