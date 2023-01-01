Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Related
Check In and Reset
January is a time to reset, and the January issue of Prince William Living is all about supporting you in getting the fresh start you may need after a stressful holiday season. We encourage you as you enter 2023 to check in with yourself and others. How is your mental health? What do you need to feel and be your best self? Check out our feature to learn about mental wellness and local support resources in our community.
Using Alternative Home Heating Systems Safely and Effectively
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. As the weather becomes colder, homeowners seek alternative and economical methods of keeping warm. Using home heating appliances also increases the risk of home heating fires — the leading cause of residential fires and fire-related deaths. Each year, fires involving heating equipment result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and billions of dollars in property damage.
Happy Neuter Year! Anicira Veterinary Center Neutering 150 Male Cats for Free
Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 150 male cats residing in Manassas or Prince William County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine, and microchip. The Happy Neuter Year event will take place on Jan. 11, 2023 and aims to reduce the number of...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville
(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
2023’s First Babies at Prince William-Area Hospitals
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Health. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have announced the first babies born at their locations in 2023. Artina Noora Safa was born at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center at 4:02 a.m. on Jan. 1,...
Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)
Provided by Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District. The Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)! The application period runs until April 30, 2023. You will be notified around mid-July the status of your application. If you have...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
Snow, Anyone?
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Gather the hats and gloves. Now’s the perfect time to make memories on the ice at the Harris Pavilion Ice Rink!. Rusty on your skating skills? No problem, just click HERE for private or group ice skating lessons for all...
snntv.com
Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service
Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
Taking the Lead in the Face of Change
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Leadership Prince William is a local 501(c) 3 organization whose alums include CEOs, entrepreneurs, elected officials, executives, veterans, and dozens of community leaders who shape the communities of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
fox5dc.com
Senior dogs find forever home in Alexandria after forming lifelong bond
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A pair of senior dogs have found a new family just in time for the new year in Alexandria!. Twelve-year-old bonded canine sisters Sophie and Joey have been looking for a new home ever since their lifelong senior owner found herself unable to care for them anymore.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M
The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect Jan. 30
Provided by Prince William County Transportation Department. OmniRide’s Service Change to schedules for Express, Metro Express and local routes will take effect on Monday, Jan. 30 and will be available from bus operators and online beginning Jan. 15. The OmniRide Connect microtransit pilot program, now operating in Manassas Park, replaces the OmniRide Local Manassas Park route. See below for discontinued and added routes, as well as routes now operating from the new Balls Ford Road Commuter Lot in Manassas.
'This is like a nightmare' | Family and friends of missing Woodbridge man hold candlelight vigil
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With no answers about Jose Guerrero's whereabouts, his family and friends have turned to prayer hoping that the young father is found safe and sound. Community members gathered at a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot on New Year's Eve to hold a candlelight vigil to bring the 20-year-old home. His loved ones wore yellow and white to symbolize the faith and hope they still have to find the man they called 'Chepe.'
WAMU
Listen: Checking in on the status of respiratory illnesses in the D.C. region
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths. In December, health...
Sentinel
Sorority Launches Youth Leader Development Program
Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative. The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and...
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution Program Ending Jan. 14
Prince William County government will end its free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution program on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, while quantities last. Individuals may visit any of the 12 Prince William Public Libraries to pick up the free test kits and are encouraged to first call the library or visit pwcva.gov/covid19/testing to check that quantities are still available at their library location.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0