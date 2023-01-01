Read full article on original website
Portfolio Adjustments to Consider Before Year-End
As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to closely study your investment portfolio and determine if any changes are appropriate. Keep in mind that some changes may need to be implemented by Dec. 31 to avoid negative tax implications – which is all the more reason to get started today.
Giving Back Strategically During the Holidays
As the holidays approach, so, too, do the appeals for charitable gifts. If you’re like many people, your mailbox and inbox are already filled with messages from nonprofits asking for your financial support before the end of the year. As much as we want to help worthy causes, we each have a finite amount of money that we can afford to give away without jeopardizing our financial security.
