Snow, Anyone?
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Gather the hats and gloves. Now’s the perfect time to make memories on the ice at the Harris Pavilion Ice Rink!. Rusty on your skating skills? No problem, just click HERE for private or group ice skating lessons for all...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
Happy Neuter Year! Anicira Veterinary Center Neutering 150 Male Cats for Free
Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 150 male cats residing in Manassas or Prince William County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine, and microchip. The Happy Neuter Year event will take place on Jan. 11, 2023 and aims to reduce the number of...
Using Alternative Home Heating Systems Safely and Effectively
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. As the weather becomes colder, homeowners seek alternative and economical methods of keeping warm. Using home heating appliances also increases the risk of home heating fires — the leading cause of residential fires and fire-related deaths. Each year, fires involving heating equipment result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and billions of dollars in property damage.
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)
Provided by Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District. The Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)! The application period runs until April 30, 2023. You will be notified around mid-July the status of your application. If you have...
fredericksburg.today
First babies in the new year at Mary Washington Healthcare!
Congratulations to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, who welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region! Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born on New Year’s Day at 1:38 a.m. at Stafford Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. Allison and Jared were not expecting a...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville
(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
Taking the Lead in the Face of Change
Leadership Prince William is a local 501(c) 3 organization whose alums include CEOs, entrepreneurs, elected officials, executives, veterans, and dozens of community leaders who shape the communities of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect Jan. 30
Provided by Prince William County Transportation Department. OmniRide’s Service Change to schedules for Express, Metro Express and local routes will take effect on Monday, Jan. 30 and will be available from bus operators and online beginning Jan. 15. The OmniRide Connect microtransit pilot program, now operating in Manassas Park, replaces the OmniRide Local Manassas Park route. See below for discontinued and added routes, as well as routes now operating from the new Balls Ford Road Commuter Lot in Manassas.
wsvaonline.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M
The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
snntv.com
Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service
Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
lbmjournal.com
Trex sells commercial division
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sentinel
Sorority Launches Youth Leader Development Program
Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative. The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and...
And a Partridge in a Pear Tree
Twelve years and a few months ago, a small group of dedicated people launched Prince William Living magazine to build a better community by supporting quality-of-life issues. I want to thank our staff, past and present, our sponsors, vendors, readers, and supporters for believing in us. Today we have accomplished so much, probably too much to name, but here goes:
Tips for Winterizing Your Plumbing from the Service Authority
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. Winter is here! As a provider of drinking water and wastewater services, the Prince William County Service Authority (Service Authority) is committed to delivering uninterrupted service in all circumstances, including harsh winter weather. You can do your part, too. Taking a few simple steps throughout the winter, especially during severe cold snaps, can help keep your home or business warm and dry all season long.
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
