Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.

