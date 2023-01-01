Read full article on original website
Winter Holiday Tradition – Gingerbread Houses
The food trio of Candy Cane, Hot Chocolate and Gingerbread cookies signifies the winter holiday season. Gingerbread can take on many forms – cookies, snaps, and a Gingerbread House. It is the perfect interactive family activity, especially on a cold winter day. History. It is believed Elizabeth I of...
New Year, New You
Happy New Year! January is always an exciting time to start fresh. Start new. Start something. Start now. Stop the procrastination, the excuses, the complaints, and the rationalizing as you navigate the future. Forget the old saying that you cannot teach an old dog new tricks. It is a new year, and you can start with a new you in your professional and personal life – the catch – the new year must be an improved you. Here’s how:
