Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
fox5dc.com
Special election to be held for Gainesville Co. supervisor amid data center fallout
Special election for Gainesville County supervisor to be held in February. Prince William County is slated to hold a special election for Gainesville's County supervisor after longtime supervisor Pete Candland resigned amid controversy in December. FOX 5's Katie Barlow breaks down the significance of the election and what's at stake.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Raises for Next Board
Loudoun County supervisors on Jan. 3 approved raises for the county board’s next term, which by the end of the next term would bring the chair’s salary near six digits. The action give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2027 making $82,956; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $90,536; and the board chair making $99,508 in the last year of next term.
Parents plan to rally at Thomas Jefferson High over national merit award notification delay controversy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A group of parents is planning to hold a rally ahead of a meeting with the Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent after administrators failed to properly notify students at Thomas Jefferson High School Science and Technology that they received a national merit award. Several parent groups...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin urges Miyares to launch investigation into Fairfax County school scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch an investigation and protect the civil rights of students and parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Youngkin wrote a letter to Miyares, which was released to media outlets...
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
Happy Neuter Year! Anicira Veterinary Center Neutering 150 Male Cats for Free
Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 150 male cats residing in Manassas or Prince William County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine, and microchip. The Happy Neuter Year event will take place on Jan. 11, 2023 and aims to reduce the number of...
Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
fredericksburg.today
First babies in the new year at Mary Washington Healthcare!
Congratulations to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, who welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region! Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born on New Year’s Day at 1:38 a.m. at Stafford Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. Allison and Jared were not expecting a...
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Sell Closed Ashburn Park-and-Ride Lot for Affordable Housing
Supervisors have signed off on terms to sell part of the park-and-ride lot on Russell Branch Parkway that closed in October to a developer planning to build 450 apartments, including more than 100 income-restricted apartments. The county reached an agreement with Cleveland, OH-based developer The NRP Group to sell 3.2...
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect Jan. 30
Provided by Prince William County Transportation Department. OmniRide’s Service Change to schedules for Express, Metro Express and local routes will take effect on Monday, Jan. 30 and will be available from bus operators and online beginning Jan. 15. The OmniRide Connect microtransit pilot program, now operating in Manassas Park, replaces the OmniRide Local Manassas Park route. See below for discontinued and added routes, as well as routes now operating from the new Balls Ford Road Commuter Lot in Manassas.
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if Thomas Jefferson High School Administrators held back information about National Merit awards, which are determined by PSAT scores, from students and parents until after early-admission application deadlines for some colleges had passed. ...
Bowser Pledges To Almost Double Number Of People Living In Downtown D.C. Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged Monday to add 15,000 new residents to downtown D.C. over the next five years, raising the population of what she termed the city’s “economic engine” to help counteract the significant decline in daily office workers spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowser made the...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
co-opliving.com
For Whom the Bells Toll
Virginia foundry one of only three left in America. Looks can be deceiving. B.A. Sunderlin Bellfoundry is housed in a nondescript 11,000-square-foot brick building in an industrial area of Caroline County’s rural Ruther Glen. Venture inside and things are different: a custom-built 10,000-lb. mobile carillon on wheels is the lobby centerpiece. The rear foundry area, where hard work merges with creativity, is the center of the seven-employee business with a back-to-the-future approach.
