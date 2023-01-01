NEW HOPE — It was a rout. New Hope boys basketball had extended a nine-point halftime lead over West Lowndes to 30 points by the third quarter and began to empty its bench. The ball was firmly in the court of the Trojans, but things were about to get wild in the fourth quarter. Among the players subbed in was senior Cole Monahan, regularly a bench player, but on Tuesday, he was the star of the show.

WEST, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO