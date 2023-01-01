ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Business secures tax break for downtown renovation

Columbus City Council approved a 10-year tax exemption for downtown business owner Tom Velek during its Tuesday night meeting. Velek owns the building at 322 Fifth St. S., which is adjacent to the former downtown Fred’s location. He purchased it in early 2021, and went before the council later that year to request an intent resolution for a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption, which was approved.
Commercial Dispatch

Live updates: Mississippi State takes on Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State football kicks off the new year and ends its season Monday. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will...
Commercial Dispatch

Education: SOCSD students encouraged to participate in art contest

STARKVILLE — All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are invited to submit work to the Virtual Buzzy’s Art Contest. The deadline for submission of artwork is January 20. Students are invited to submit an original work of art. Artwork categories include...
Commercial Dispatch

Rocky game on Rocky Top: Mississippi State men’s basketball buried from beginning at No. 8 Tennessee

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team fell behind 16-0 on Tuesday night at No. 8 Tennessee before the first media timeout could provide some much-needed intervention. Rather than get back into the game, the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) fell further and further behind the Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) in an eventual 87-53 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
Commercial Dispatch

Late rally can’t save Columbus boys from loss at Saltillo in district opener

SALTILLO — A fast start gave way to a stumbling finish, but Saltillo managed to survive its Division 1-5A opener. The Tigers, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, held off a late rally to beat Columbus 58-51 on Tuesday night. Sophomore big man Demetrius Duffy had a big game, scoring 27 points on 12-of-12 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Commercial Dispatch

Man, mom charged in statutory rape case

A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State women’s basketball suffers first home loss to Ole Miss in 16 years

STARKVILLE — New Year’s Day brought a tough loss for Mississippi State in its Southeastern Conference home opener against its in-state rival. Ole Miss came into Humphrey Coliseum and earned a hard fought 61-50 win, the first win over the Bulldogs on the road for Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the first win for the program at the Hump since 2007.
Commercial Dispatch

Trojans take off late: New Hope basketball pulls away for sweep of West Lowndes

NEW HOPE — It was a rout. New Hope boys basketball had extended a nine-point halftime lead over West Lowndes to 30 points by the third quarter and began to empty its bench. The ball was firmly in the court of the Trojans, but things were about to get wild in the fourth quarter. Among the players subbed in was senior Cole Monahan, regularly a bench player, but on Tuesday, he was the star of the show.
Commercial Dispatch

10 arrests, 52 citations issued by CPD on New Year’s Eve

The Columbus Police Department’s “Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints throughout the city, according to a CPD press release. Two teams of CPD officers set up checkpoints throughout the city, according to the press release.
Commercial Dispatch

Education: MUW adds options for Public Health Education major, Master of Public Health program

The Mississippi University for Women is adding options for undergraduate students in the Public Health Education major and for students in the Master of Public Health program. Irene Pintado, chair of the Department of Health and Kinesiology, said The W will officially launch an optional healthcare navigator path in the fall of 2023, though students can start working on the health electives that make up the track as soon as the spring of 2023.
wtva.com

Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
