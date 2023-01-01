Read full article on original website
Business secures tax break for downtown renovation
Columbus City Council approved a 10-year tax exemption for downtown business owner Tom Velek during its Tuesday night meeting. Velek owns the building at 322 Fifth St. S., which is adjacent to the former downtown Fred’s location. He purchased it in early 2021, and went before the council later that year to request an intent resolution for a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption, which was approved.
After physically, mentally grueling season, what’s next for Mississippi State football?
TAMPA, Fla. — After it was over, Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett said he planned to enjoy a nap on the plane ride home, then drink a “nice beverage” of choice. Quarterback Will Rogers said he might turn his phone off for two weeks, enjoying time...
Community Profile: Facebook group administrator sees forum as a way to build community
In August, Vanessa Poteet’s brother died of a brain aneurysm. He was 43. Right after it happened, Poteet said she was so focused on her grief, there wasn’t much room for extra tasks. So for the first time since she founded the Columbus MS (What’s Going On) community Facebook group in 2014, she paused all interactions from its members.
Prep roundup: Jeremiah Dumas’ free throws lift Caledonia boys over Mooreville
CALEDONIA — Jeremiah Dumas made two clutch free throws late in Tuesday’s home game against Mooreville, lifting Caledonia High School to a 70-69 district win. Dumas was one of four Cavaliers to finish the game in double figures. Mason Godsey scored 17 points, Quez Barker had 14, and Tylen Simpson had 13.
Live updates: Mississippi State takes on Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State football kicks off the new year and ends its season Monday. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will...
‘A great win for Coach Leach’: Mike Leach’s impact, legacy felt as Mississippi State beats Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Will Rogers expected a “butt-chewing” as he walked toward Mike Leach on the sideline after the Mississippi State quarterback committed a crucial fumble against Ole Miss in the Nov. 24 Egg Bowl rivalry game. But instead of the tongue-lashing Rogers anticipated, his head coach...
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State tops Illinois on last-second field goal
TAMPA, Fla. — As Mississippi State lined up for the winning field goal against Illinois in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl, Will Rogers had one simple thought. “Make it,” he implored silently from the sideline. “Make it, please.”. The Bulldogs quarterback and his teammates had endured months of...
Education: SOCSD students encouraged to participate in art contest
STARKVILLE — All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are invited to submit work to the Virtual Buzzy’s Art Contest. The deadline for submission of artwork is January 20. Students are invited to submit an original work of art. Artwork categories include...
Rocky game on Rocky Top: Mississippi State men’s basketball buried from beginning at No. 8 Tennessee
The Mississippi State men’s basketball team fell behind 16-0 on Tuesday night at No. 8 Tennessee before the first media timeout could provide some much-needed intervention. Rather than get back into the game, the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) fell further and further behind the Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) in an eventual 87-53 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
Late rally can’t save Columbus boys from loss at Saltillo in district opener
SALTILLO — A fast start gave way to a stumbling finish, but Saltillo managed to survive its Division 1-5A opener. The Tigers, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, held off a late rally to beat Columbus 58-51 on Tuesday night. Sophomore big man Demetrius Duffy had a big game, scoring 27 points on 12-of-12 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Man, mom charged in statutory rape case
A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
Mississippi State women’s basketball suffers first home loss to Ole Miss in 16 years
STARKVILLE — New Year’s Day brought a tough loss for Mississippi State in its Southeastern Conference home opener against its in-state rival. Ole Miss came into Humphrey Coliseum and earned a hard fought 61-50 win, the first win over the Bulldogs on the road for Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the first win for the program at the Hump since 2007.
Trojans take off late: New Hope basketball pulls away for sweep of West Lowndes
NEW HOPE — It was a rout. New Hope boys basketball had extended a nine-point halftime lead over West Lowndes to 30 points by the third quarter and began to empty its bench. The ball was firmly in the court of the Trojans, but things were about to get wild in the fourth quarter. Among the players subbed in was senior Cole Monahan, regularly a bench player, but on Tuesday, he was the star of the show.
10 arrests, 52 citations issued by CPD on New Year’s Eve
The Columbus Police Department’s “Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints throughout the city, according to a CPD press release. Two teams of CPD officers set up checkpoints throughout the city, according to the press release.
Education: MUW adds options for Public Health Education major, Master of Public Health program
The Mississippi University for Women is adding options for undergraduate students in the Public Health Education major and for students in the Master of Public Health program. Irene Pintado, chair of the Department of Health and Kinesiology, said The W will officially launch an optional healthcare navigator path in the fall of 2023, though students can start working on the health electives that make up the track as soon as the spring of 2023.
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
