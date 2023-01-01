ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation which incorporate WENDYS OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGERS ADVERTISING CO-OP OF DENVER, INC., have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1429 Business Center Drive, Conyers, GA 30094, and its initial registered agent at such address is Jeffrey G. McKnight. 907-91248 1/4 11 2023.
Rockdale County students return on schedule despite winter weather damage to some facilities

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week. In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the...
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER, WINE AND LIQUOR CONSUMPTION ON PREMISES LICENSE HAS BEEN FILED BY

NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER, WINE AND LIQUOR CONSUMPTION ON PREMISES LICENSE HAS BEEN FILED BY Ruben Bravo TO THE CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS The Pointe Tavern. THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT Tapasy Tequila LLC THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: 939 Railroad St NW, Conyers, GA 30012 FILED WITH THE CITY OF CONYERS, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 1259 CONYERS, GA 30012 904-90704 1/4/2023.
