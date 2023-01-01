Grizzlies' dynamic defense helps bring down Pelicans

The last time the Grizzlies took the FedExForum court, prior to Saturday night, head coach Taylor Jenkins tossed in the towel with more than seven minutes to play.

The Grizzlies had been run off their home floor by a Phoenix Suns team on a losing streak, not only playing without its best player, but without half of its preferred rotation.

After a get-right road game against a similarly struggling and limited Toronto team, it was time to put things right at home before the calendar flipped.

“We’ve played well at home, but we remember that our last home game did not live up to our standards,” Jenkins said following a 116-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“What I told the guys is it’s about how you respond.”

The Grizzlies responded with defense, as has been the case most often of late.

When Pelicans star Zion Williamson came into Memphis on the day after Thanksgiving, he’d gone for 30 or more points only once in 13 games.

In returning to Memphis on New Year’s Eve, Williamson has scored 30 or more points eight times in the 13 games since.

So holding Williamson to an uncharacteristically low-scoring game was perhaps even more impressive the second time around, as the Grizzlies did on Saturday night.

Williamson had 20 points on 6-16 shooting, while committing nine turnovers, and the Grizzlies left with a 116-101 victory, improving to 22-13 and moving to within a half game of the Pelicans for second place in the tight Western conference standings.

How do you defend the one-of-a-kind Williamson?

“Throw a lot of different looks at him,” said Jenkins. “You have to show crowds to him. But he’s lethal. It’s just a collective effort.”

In other words, it takes a village, and the Grizzlies might have the league’s best multiple-option mix.

That meant Dillon Brooks – and sometimes rookie David Roddy, and sometimes forward Brandon Clarke – guarding Williamson up close and Jaren Jackson Jr. and/or Steven Adams waiting for him at the rim.

The Grizzlies defense has been the best in the NBA over the past 10 games, this dynamic is perhaps the lead reason why.

The Grizzlies defense held the Pelicans to 35% shooting on the night, enough to overcome a lately too-familiar bad long-range shooting night for the Grizzlies (5-29, or 17%), who instead got a gritty 32 and 18 points, respectively, from Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, the starting backcourt scoring 19 of their combined 20 buckets inside the arc.

While Adams was pitching in on Williamson, he was also handling former Grizzly Jonas Valanciunas, who fouled out in 22 minutes with six points and six rebounds, Valanciunas’ third “double single” against Adams and the Grizzlies this season. Adams also had 21 rebounds, with 16 of them on the defensive end.

While Adams controlled the defensive glass, Jackson, who hit the 30-minute mark for only the second time this season, provided the defensive chaos, with six blocks and three steals.

A playoff preview?

It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies and Pelicans will meet in the postseason, but this game, more than even the Grizzlies’ trio of recent national television games, felt like a kind of preview of playoff basketball: Part slugfest, part lineups and matchups chess, and more competitive than the final score indicates.

Highlight(s) of the night

Morant scored 32, but also continued with his elevated playmaking this season, with eight assists. None were quite as nifty as this baseline whip pass:

Well, maybe this joggles-worthy feed would disagree:

A clock malfunction on New Year’s Eve?

At least it was in the second quarter of the Grizzlies game and not at the midnight countdown on Beale.

The in-arena game and shot clock went out midway through the second quarter. Fans amused themselves during a delay first with a kid vs. kid fan dance-off on the video board and then with a nearly full arena swag surf. (You can look it up.)

Game play resumed with no visible clock, public address announcer Marcus Tucker calling out the 10-second mark of the shot-clock and the sideline crew primed with air horns. (To announce a shot-clock violation or remix drop, one supposes.)

Just do your best, lead official Ben Taylor instructed the game operations crew. “It doesn’t have to be perfect.”

To which a fan behind them could be overhead exclaiming, “This is stressful!”

The stress only lasted a couple of game minutes, as the clocks were restored to a nice ovation.

Let’s play two?

Jackson tied his season high with 30 minutes, but came out a little bit earlier in the final quarter than the other starters still in the game, which had been the case the previous game in Toronto. Jenkins acknowledged afterward that he was still mindful of Jackson’s workload, especially with a this-season first on deck: A back-to-back game Sunday night.

It will be the team’s first back-to-back set since early December, and should mark Jackson’s first time playing both sides of a back to back since his return from offseason foot surgery.

For Bane, just a few games back from missing more than a month with a sprained toe, it could be a different story.

“All indications are that JJ should be available tomorrow,” said Jenkins after Saturday’s win. “With Des, we’ll talk with the medical team and just think big picture there. Haven’t made a final decision on him.”

Deflections

Ziaire Williams was considered active when the game began, but was ruled out in the first quarter, before he played, with right knee soreness. Santi Aldama was declared out before the game with ankle soreness, though Jenkins suggested before the game that Aldama would likely be active on Sunday night against Sacramento.

Overhead: Late in the second quarter, Steven Adams was pushed to the floor by Jonas Valanciunas. The officials reviewed it to determine whether it was a common or flagrant foul, deeming it a common one. Upon taking the floor, Adams frowned at the lead official: “Common foul, mate? My back’s broken, mate.”

As many noted, right after Ja Morant proclaimed that the Grizzlies have no worries in the West, the team fell to under .500 against the conference. This win brought them back to even , at 10-10.

The in-arena promotional giveaway were Dillon Brooks-themed sunglasses , black rather than last season’s white. Inactive players Danny Green and Kenneth Lofton Jr. modeled them during the team’s pre-game huddle.

Up next

The Grizzlies will begin 2023 where they ended 2022: By hosting a Western conference hopeful at FedExForum. The Grizzlies play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, with a 7 p.m. tipoff.