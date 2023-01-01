ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Rock, OH

Athens County crash leaves elderly man dead

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Murray City Morns Loss of Assistant Fire Chief Killed in Crash

HOCKING – Hocking county is morning a loss of an assistant fire chief who was killed in a head-on collision last night. According to muliple sources on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, a crash occurred in the area of Route 78 just north of Murray city around 10 pm. The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
MURRAY CITY, OH
Pickaway County – Two People in Custody after Shots Fired

PICKAWAY – Shots were fired around 8:30 pm on Monday when Pickaway County deputies arrived at the scene of a possible domestic situation off Ett Noecher road in Pickaway County. According to early reports when the deputies arrived at the home they reported hearing gunfire and called for 99...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH
Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue. I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62. Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the...
CANTON, OH
One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
19-year-old killed in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m. Officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
2 arrested for domestic violence in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested for domestic violence on Monday. Deputies say they responded to an incident on Zion Road in Rutland, Ohio, and talked to those involved. A man and woman were both arrested for domestic violence, MCSO says. Deputies say that the man, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

