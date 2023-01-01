Read full article on original website
Athens County crash leaves elderly man dead
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
sciotopost.com
Murray City Morns Loss of Assistant Fire Chief Killed in Crash
HOCKING – Hocking county is morning a loss of an assistant fire chief who was killed in a head-on collision last night. According to muliple sources on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, a crash occurred in the area of Route 78 just north of Murray city around 10 pm. The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People in Custody after Shots Fired
PICKAWAY – Shots were fired around 8:30 pm on Monday when Pickaway County deputies arrived at the scene of a possible domestic situation off Ett Noecher road in Pickaway County. According to early reports when the deputies arrived at the home they reported hearing gunfire and called for 99...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
cleveland19.com
Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue. I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62. Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the...
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
West Virginia police have a person of interests for missing WV woman
West Virginia police say they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4. Fleming was reported missing on […]
Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
19-year-old killed in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m. Officers...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
West Virginia woman arrested in Ohio for meth on New Year’s Day
WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on drug charges early on New Year’s Day, according to the Monroe County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Angela Mcnemar, 45, from Paden City, West Virginia was arrested by Deputy Miller after a traffic stop on State Route 7 […]
2 arrested for domestic violence in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested for domestic violence on Monday. Deputies say they responded to an incident on Zion Road in Rutland, Ohio, and talked to those involved. A man and woman were both arrested for domestic violence, MCSO says. Deputies say that the man, […]
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
