Fort Worth, TX

Clayton News Daily

Sonny Dykes: TCU run is realtime endorsement of expanded CFP field

For those sharing the sentiment an expanded College Football Playoff field would dampen the product, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes disagrees. "There was probably about a six-hour period at some point in my life in the middle of the night where Mike Leach actually convinced me it was good for a 64-team playoff. But that's another whole story. ... I woke up the next day and talked myself out of it," Dykes said at his CFP national championship press conference Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Clayton News Daily

Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
FORT WORTH, TX
Clayton News Daily

TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?

After two closely contested and highly entertaining College Football Playoff national semifinal showdowns Saturday, the title clash is set: defending champion and undefeated Georgia against this season’s Cinderella program from TCU. As both teams get set to descend upon Los Angeles later this week for the Jan. 9 game...
Fort Worth, TX

