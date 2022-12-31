ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant welcomes UVM for Wednesday night matchup

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - The Bryant University women's basketball team welcomes the Catamounts of Vermont for a Wednesday night America East matchup at the Chace Athletic Center. Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4 - 7 PM. Game Notes: Bryant. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: bryantbulldogs.com. Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Gross-Bullock named America East Player of the Week

BOSTON -- Bryant University men's basketball senior Sherif Gross-Bullock was named the America East Player of the Week on Tuesday. Gross-Bullock picks up his second player of the week honor after previously winning the award on Nov. 14. The Washington, D.C., native scored a career-high 29 points in the Bulldogs'...
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant, Vermont square off on ESPNU Thursday night in Burlington

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Bryant University men's basketball team travels to Burlington, Vermont, on Thursday to face preseason favorite University of Vermont in a nationally-televised game. Tip is set for 7:01 and the game will air on ESPNU. Thursday's game is a rare matchup of league champions from a...
SMITHFIELD, RI

