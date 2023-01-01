Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
thecomeback.com
NHL world reacts to 2024 Winter Classic reveal
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic will get underway on Monday at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Monday, the league also officially announced where the 2024 edition will take place as well and they’re going from East Coast to West Coast. “The NHL announces the...
Absolute Pandemonium as Bucs Punter Saves Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have a fun time of it but they did manage to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to clinch the NFC South. Tom Brady yelled and screamed and spiked footballs and pulled it off anyway. It was a close thing, though-- and it was really Bucs punter Jake Camarda that saved the day. The Panthers forced a punt with less than a minute to go and the Bucs were up by six. Catastrophe struck for Tampa Bay as the snap was very low and Camarda found himself in the open field trying to...
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI SENT TO THE BOX FOR HITTING JETS' GUSTAFSSON FROM BEHIND
Nazem Kadri earned a boarding penalty on Tuesday night when he threw a hit on Winnipeg Jets defenseman Erik Gustafsson. In Kadri's defense, Gustafsson turned at the last second. But Kadri's reputation precedes him, unfortunately, and referees give him minimal leeway. Having been fined/suspended several times in his career, the...
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
Giants’ Brian Daboll honors Damar Hamlin with custom hat, offers prayers: ‘He’s a tremendous young man’
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was a member of the Buffalo Bills coaching staff last season, offered prayers for Damar Hamlin during a presser on Wednesday.
markerzone.com
SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK
A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
markerzone.com
SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)
A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
NFL World Reacts To Mason Crosby's Field Goal Sunday
Mason Crosby capped off one heck of a first half for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening against the Minnesota Vikings. Crosby hit a 56-yard field goal to extend the Packers' lead to 24 (27-3) going into the break. It bounced off the crossbar and went through the upright as time expired.
markerzone.com
KEEGAN KOLESAR FIGHTS ANDREAS ENGLUND IN SPIRITED ALTERCATION
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Andreas Englund challenged Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar, who is not one to back down. A curious dance for Englund to initiate, his team sitting on a 1 goal lead. Although, that's as good a time as any to fire up the boys, I suppose. Each...
markerzone.com
JETS PROSPECT DANNY ZHILKIN INVOLVED IN MASSIVE TRADE IN THE OHL
The Ontario Hockey League's trade deadline is fast approaching and with only one week left to make deals, a big one was made between Midwest Division rivals, the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers. Guelph has traded Winnipeg Jets 2022 third-round pick Danny Zhilkin, along with an eighth round pick in...
ktalnews.com
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills’ Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night for their seventh victory in eight games. Thompson also set up Alex Tuch for his 18th goal with a spinning pass off the...
markerzone.com
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
markerzone.com
ECHLER ABSOLUTLEY SMOKES OPPONENT WITH NASTY RIGHT HAND IN A FIGHT
When you're thinking of throwing hands with a guy named 'Thrower,' you might want to take a second to reconsider. Josh Thrower of the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators dropped the gloves with Nico Blachman of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who did not seem ready for the butt-kicking he would soon endure:
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
