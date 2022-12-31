Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant welcomes UVM for Wednesday night matchup
SMITHFIELD, R.I. - The Bryant University women's basketball team welcomes the Catamounts of Vermont for a Wednesday night America East matchup at the Chace Athletic Center. Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4 - 7 PM. Game Notes: Bryant. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: bryantbulldogs.com. Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant, Vermont square off on ESPNU Thursday night in Burlington
SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Bryant University men's basketball team travels to Burlington, Vermont, on Thursday to face preseason favorite University of Vermont in a nationally-televised game. Tip is set for 7:01 and the game will air on ESPNU. Thursday's game is a rare matchup of league champions from a...
bryantbulldogs.com
Gross-Bullock named America East Player of the Week
BOSTON -- Bryant University men's basketball senior Sherif Gross-Bullock was named the America East Player of the Week on Tuesday. Gross-Bullock picks up his second player of the week honor after previously winning the award on Nov. 14. The Washington, D.C., native scored a career-high 29 points in the Bulldogs'...
Thomaris takes leave of absence as Mammoth head coach
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth will have a change behind their bench when they return to action this weekend. The Elmira Mammoth announced on Monday that head coach Glenn Thomaris has requested a leave of absence due to family matters. His duties as head coach have been relinquished immediately. Forward Mo Levac has been […]
WETM
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
NewsChannel 36
Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
Protests after police charge Binghamton man
Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd's death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year's Day.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler Co. Fire Departments lend a helping hand in Buffalo
SCHUYLER CO. N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Hector Fire Departments had crews travel to Erie County starting Christmas weekend to assist in emergency response efforts. The support was requested to help those affected by the historic blizzard in Buffalo that killed over 30 people. “It...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
Owego woman accused of stabbing man, leaving him ‘critically wounded’
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing that left a man “critically wounded”, police said. Owego Police arrested 58-year-old Veronica Kelly on December 31, 2022 after receiving a call from her in which she reported she had stabbed someone, according to the arrest report. When officers arrived […]
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Delaware Co. man allegedly threatened victim with axe
Through investigation, deputies determined that Hayes Hathaway, age 49, had pushed a victim from behind, displayed an axe while threatening them, and then terminated their electrical supply.
Traffic to Be Detoured for Removal of IBM Country Club Walkway
A busy route between Endwell and Johnson City will be closed to traffic for a short time to allow demolition crews to take down an IBM Country Club pedestrian bridge. The walkway over Watson Boulevard in the town of Union was used by people to safely cross the street between the main country club complex and athletic facilities next to the Route 17 expressway.
Hit-and-run victim was a Harpursville student
The boy was Brennan Loveless, a student at Harpursville Central School District.
wellsvillesun.com
NY LandQuest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 15 acres in Lindley NY
View gallery of this affordable slice of the quiet life. This 3 bedroom home is set back from the road surrounded by woods and two small fields. Enter through the large addition on the back of the home into an excellent space for gathering. The kitchen and dining combination offers a breakfast bar area and an abundance of counter space. Tall ceilings in the living room with skylights brighten the home with natural lighting. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom and a large walk-in closet.
I-81 lane restriction near Great Bend
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a lane restriction on Interstate 81 North and South will begin today in Susquehanna County.
Port Crane man charged with stealing $40k in property
On December 28th, a Port Crane man was arrested for stealing nearly $40,000 in property from a private building in Greene, New York.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
State Police Looking for Missing Delaware County Man
New York State Police are seeking a Davenport man who has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. According to state police, 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora was last seen on December 23rd at a local gas station. He does not have a cell phone. Troopers have...
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead. According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville […]
Comments / 0