NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
Senators shutout Blue Jackets 4-0
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. Stutzle rebounded after a poor […]
markerzone.com
BRUTAL OFFSIDES CALL COSTS THE BOSTON BRUINS A POSSIBLE GOAL AT FENWAY PARK
The Boston Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic is today, and the vibes are immaculate. Fans singing Sweet Caroline, Bruins legends in the house, and two strong teams battling it out. What a way to break in the new year, even if it's a day late. One bit of bad vibes took...
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
markerzone.com
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
markerzone.com
YAKOV TRENIN FIGHTS BRAYDEN MCNABB AFTER HIGH HIT ON MARK JANKOWSKI
On Saturday's New Year's Eve matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights, fans were treated to a big-time tilt. Midway through the middle frame, a fight broke out between Predators forward Yakov Trenin and Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. McNabb laid a high hit on Nashville's Mark...
FOX Sports
Kraken sink struggling Oilers 5-2 with offensive outburst
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also...
Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7...
markerzone.com
SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)
A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game
The NBA is admitting wrongdoing for an awful call in the Miami Heat-Utah Jazz game on Saturday … not. Miami was leading Utah by three points with less than ten seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen pulled up for a long-range attempt to try to tie the game but badly... The post NBA doubles down on terrible call at end of Heat-Jazz game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
markerzone.com
KASPERI KAPANEN CLAPS BACK AT CRITICS AFTER HOT DECEMBER
The 2022-23 season hasn't had an easy start for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen. The former first-round pick has managed 15 points (5g-10a) in 27 games this season, including 10 points during a 12 game stretch in December. Before that, however, he was struggling mightily with inconsistent play and poor...
markerzone.com
ECHLER ABSOLUTLEY SMOKES OPPONENT WITH NASTY RIGHT HAND IN A FIGHT
When you're thinking of throwing hands with a guy named 'Thrower,' you might want to take a second to reconsider. Josh Thrower of the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators dropped the gloves with Nico Blachman of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who did not seem ready for the butt-kicking he would soon endure:
kalkinemedia.com
Islanders Canucks Hockey
Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin stands on the ice before the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
markerzone.com
INSIDER REVEALS FIRST-ROUND PICKS ARE IN HIGH DEMAND; LISTS TWO DEFENCEMAN WHO COULD FETCH THAT RETURN
There's no question that teams that are selling this season would like to add an extra first-round pick this year. Along with Connor Bedard, the 2023 NHL draft class is loaded with talent including Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Eduard Sale, Dalibor Dvorsky and Matvei Michkov, just to name a few.
Yardbarker
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to do.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
